Athlete of the week: Hailey Cooper, Franklin

Grade: Sophomore

Age: 16

Sports: Softball

Claim to fame/honors: In one week she went 13 for 18 at the plate (.722 average and 1.056 slugging percentage) with nine runs, three doubles and her first over-the-fence homer; she also pitched five innings, allowing just one run and striking out eight; hitting .545 for the season with 25 RBI through 16 games

Bet you didn’t know: I’m the oldest of four siblings

Words I live by: “Control the controllables.” Softball and life can throw a lot at you, but I’ve learned to focus on what I can control: my attitude, my effort, and my response. That mindset helps me stay locked in no matter the situation.

Toughest opponent: Myself. I constantly push to be better and set high expectations for myself, both on and off the field. Sometimes the biggest challenge isn’t the other team, it’s staying confident, letting go of mistakes, and not overthinking. I’m learning that growth comes from trusting my preparation and focusing on the next pitch, the next play, the next opportunity.

Biggest influence: My dad and Sis Bates

Game-day ritual: Listening to music to get in my zone.

What’s on my bedroom walls: The University of Washington. It’s a daily reminder of my goals and the level I want to reach. I’ve looked up to their program for years, especially the way they carry themselves with confidence and heart. It motivates me to put in the work every single day.

When I’m bored I like to: Take a nap

Favorite movie: Scream

Person who would play me in a movie: Lindsay Lohan. People say I look like her.

Favorite TV show: The Rookie

Favorite musical artist: Jessie Murph

I can’t live without: My family. They’re my biggest supporters, always in my corner no matter what. Whether I’m having a good game or struggling, they’re the first ones cheering me on and picking me back up.

Most important trait in a person: Honesty

Event I’d love to attend: The Women’s College World Series

Favorite book: The Bible

Favorite home-cooked meal: Chicken Alfredo

Favorite restaurant: Taco Bell

Profession I respect most: Teaching. It takes patience, dedication, and heart to help others learn and grow. Teachers make such a lasting impact, not just in school but in life, and I want to be one someday.

Favorite cereal: Cap’n Crunch

Store I’d want a shopping spree at: Plato’s Closet

If I were an animal, I’d be a: Monkey

I’d love to trade places for a day with: Sis Bates

Historical figure I’d like to meet: Rosa Parks

Place I’d love to travel: Hawaii

Talent I wish I had: Singing

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite team: University of Washington softball

Favorite athlete: Sis Bates. She’s everything I admire in a player. She’s the best shortstop to ever play, loud, fearless and a true leader on and off the field. She plays the game with so much energy and heart, and I’ve always looked up to her.

Favorite Olympic sport: Softball

Favorite sports moment: Meeting Sis Bates in person. She came to Ohio for a camp that my dad ran, and just getting to listen to her talk about softball and life was unforgettable. She’s not only an amazing player, but she’s also humble and real. That moment gave me even more motivation to chase my dreams.

Favorite snack: Doritos with bean dip

Best thing about softball: The friendships and winning

In 10 years, I hope to be: Working as a teacher

