Athlete of the Week: Isaiah-Michael Williams, Beavercreek

Grade: Junior

Age: 17

Sports: Beavercreek

Claim to fame/honors: 6-foot-3 guard ranks second in the Greater Western Ohio Conference in scoring (20.2) and assists (4); scored season-high 30 in win over Fairmont; contributed 22 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists and 7 steals in win over Xenia

Bet you didn’t know … I like to play chess

Words I live by: Philippians 4:13 I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me

Toughest opponent: Centerville

Biggest influence: My grandpa

Match-day rituals: Eating at Chick-fil-A

When I’m bored I like to: Play my Xbox

Favorite movie: The Karate Kid (2010)

Person who would play me in a movie: Denzel Washington

Favorite TV show: Everybody Hates Chris

Favorite musical artist: J. Cole

I can’t live without: Pizza

I can live without: Cabbage

Event I’d like to attend: NBA finals

Favorite book: Count of Monte Cristo

Favorite home-cooked meal: Pork chops

Favorite restaurant: BJ’s

Favorite smell: Cookies

Favorite cereal: Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Store where I’d like a shopping spree: JD Sports

Vegetable I won’t eat: Onions

I’d love to trade places for a day with … LeBron James

Whose mind would I like to read? Everybody

Place where I’d love to travel? Australia

Talent I’d like to have? Playing the piano

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite athlete: Kyrie Irving

Favorite team: Boston Celtics

Favorite Olympic sport: Track and field

Something in the world I’d like to change: Disease

Favorite sports moment: Our win over Fairmont this season (hit 12 of 15 shots and scored 30 points)

Favorite junk food: Twizzler Bites

Best thing about basketball: The games

In 10 years, I hope to be … still living a happy life

