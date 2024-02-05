Athlete of the Week: Isaiah-Michael Williams, Beavercreek

Name: Isaiah-Michael Williams
School: Beavercreek
Grade: Junior
Age: 17
Sports: Beavercreek
Claim to fame/honors: 6-foot-3 guard ranks second in the Greater Western Ohio Conference in scoring (20.2) and assists (4); scored season-high 30 in win over Fairmont; contributed 22 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists and 7 steals in win over Xenia
Bet you didn’t know … I like to play chess
Words I live by: Philippians 4:13 I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me
Toughest opponent: Centerville
Biggest influence: My grandpa
Match-day rituals: Eating at Chick-fil-A
When I’m bored I like to: Play my Xbox
Favorite movie: The Karate Kid (2010)
Person who would play me in a movie: Denzel Washington
Favorite TV show: Everybody Hates Chris
Favorite musical artist: J. Cole
I can’t live without: Pizza
I can live without: Cabbage
Event I’d like to attend: NBA finals
Favorite book: Count of Monte Cristo
Favorite home-cooked meal: Pork chops
Favorite restaurant: BJ’s
Favorite smell: Cookies
Favorite cereal: Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Store where I’d like a shopping spree: JD Sports
Vegetable I won’t eat: Onions
I’d love to trade places for a day with … LeBron James
Whose mind would I like to read? Everybody
Place where I’d love to travel? Australia
Talent I’d like to have? Playing the piano
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite athlete: Kyrie Irving
Favorite team: Boston Celtics
Favorite Olympic sport: Track and field
Something in the world I’d like to change: Disease
Favorite sports moment: Our win over Fairmont this season (hit 12 of 15 shots and scored 30 points)
Favorite junk food: Twizzler Bites
Best thing about basketball: The games
In 10 years, I hope to be … still living a happy life
Nominate an Athlete of the Week:
Send an email to freelance writer Dave Lamb at d_lamb@msn.com. Please include the athlete’s name, school, sport and a phone number or email address where we can reach that athlete. Please include Athlete of the Week in the subject line.
About the Author