Athlete of the week: Jacqueline Kadel, Miami East High School

Name: Jacqueline Kadel
School: Miami East
Grade: Senior
Age: 18
Sports: Softball, basketball
Claim to fame/honors: Owns multiple school pitching and hitting records; after earning all-conference and all-district honors as a freshman center fielder, has been standout pitcher the past three years; threw second no-hitter of the season to secure Miami East’s fourth straight district title; pitched shutout to end highly ranked Greenville’s 17-game winning streak; earned TRC player of the year and second-team All-Ohio honors last year; four-year starter in basketball; earned All-Ohio honorable mention as a senior; high honors student is senior class president and National Honor Society president
Bet you didn’t know: I show sheep and rabbits in 4H.
Words I live by: Pain is temporary, but regret lasts forever.
Toughest opponent: Liberty Union
Biggest influence: My Parents
Game-day rituals: Listening to country music to get ready, eating a Smoothie bowl and strawberry Uncrustable before every game, talking about my day with Jaycee during pregame hitting, playing a fun game with my teammates while the other team takes infield.
What’s on my bedroom walls: Pictures with family and sports and movie posters
When I’m bored I like to: Read, do puzzles, watch movies, play with my dog
Favorite movie: The Greatest Showman
Person who would play me in a movie: Hailee Steinfeld
Favorite TV show: Psych
Favorite musical artist: SZA
I can’t live without: My family
The most important trait in a person is: Integrity
Event I’d like to attend: The Women’s College World Series
Favorite book: The Heroes Olympus Series
Favorite home-cooked meal: My dad’s chicken and noodle soup
Favorite restaurant: Red Robin
The profession I respect the most is … nursing
Favorite cereal: Honey Bunches of Oats
Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Dick’s Sporting Goods
If I was an animal, I’d like to be … an otter
I’d love to trade places for a day with: NiJaree Canady
Person from history I’d like to meet: Eleanor Roosevelt
Place where I’d love to travel? Greece
Talent I’d like to have? Mind reading
Favorite school subject: American and World History
Favorite team: The Ohio State Buckeyes
Favorite athlete: Michael Jordan
Favorite Olympic sport: Gymnastics
Favorite sports moment: Going to the state final four my freshman year
Favorite snack: Fruit
Best thing about softball: The unbreakable bonds with teammates
In 10 years, I hope to be: Some kind of doctor
