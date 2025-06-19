Athlete of the week: Jacqueline Kadel, Miami East High School

Grade: Senior

Age: 18

Sports: Softball, basketball

Claim to fame/honors: Owns multiple school pitching and hitting records; after earning all-conference and all-district honors as a freshman center fielder, has been standout pitcher the past three years; threw second no-hitter of the season to secure Miami East’s fourth straight district title; pitched shutout to end highly ranked Greenville’s 17-game winning streak; earned TRC player of the year and second-team All-Ohio honors last year; four-year starter in basketball; earned All-Ohio honorable mention as a senior; high honors student is senior class president and National Honor Society president

Bet you didn’t know: I show sheep and rabbits in 4H.

Words I live by: Pain is temporary, but regret lasts forever.

Toughest opponent: Liberty Union

Biggest influence: My Parents

Game-day rituals: Listening to country music to get ready, eating a Smoothie bowl and strawberry Uncrustable before every game, talking about my day with Jaycee during pregame hitting, playing a fun game with my teammates while the other team takes infield.

What’s on my bedroom walls: Pictures with family and sports and movie posters

When I’m bored I like to: Read, do puzzles, watch movies, play with my dog

Favorite movie: The Greatest Showman

Person who would play me in a movie: Hailee Steinfeld

Favorite TV show: Psych

Favorite musical artist: SZA

I can’t live without: My family

The most important trait in a person is: Integrity

Event I’d like to attend: The Women’s College World Series

Favorite book: The Heroes Olympus Series

Favorite home-cooked meal: My dad’s chicken and noodle soup

Favorite restaurant: Red Robin

The profession I respect the most is … nursing

Favorite cereal: Honey Bunches of Oats

Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Dick’s Sporting Goods

If I was an animal, I’d like to be … an otter

I’d love to trade places for a day with: NiJaree Canady

Person from history I’d like to meet: Eleanor Roosevelt

Place where I’d love to travel? Greece

Talent I’d like to have? Mind reading

Favorite school subject: American and World History

Favorite team: The Ohio State Buckeyes

Favorite athlete: Michael Jordan

Favorite Olympic sport: Gymnastics

Favorite sports moment: Going to the state final four my freshman year

Favorite snack: Fruit

Best thing about softball: The unbreakable bonds with teammates

In 10 years, I hope to be: Some kind of doctor

