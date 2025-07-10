Athlete of the week: Keng Martin, Wayne High School

Grade: Incoming junior

Age: 17

Sports: Track and field, football

Claim to fame/honors: Greater Western Ohio Conference track athlete of the year; took first place at 110 high hurdles, 300 intermediate hurdles, 400 relay and 800 relay at GWOC championships; won 300 hurdles; key contributor to Wayne’s third state team championship; broke state record in 800 relay and meet record in 400 relay; placed third in 110 hurdles; will compete in the AAU Junior Olympic Games in Houston later this month in the 110 and 400 hurdles

Bet you didn’t know: I have 2-month-old daughter, Kay’Lani

Words I live by: Keeping my head level and not thinking I’m better than anyone else

Toughest opponent: Logan Wilkins from Kettering Fairmont

Biggest influence: My grandma. I’ve been living with her since I was 3. Her work ethic is just something I look up to.

Meet-day rituals: Pray before I run; at home meets I put my daughter in a stroller and go a lap

What’s on my bedroom walls: Framed pictures of Mario, Spiderman, Joker and anime

When I’m bored I like to: Play The Game or sleep

Favorite movie: Moana

Favorite TV show: I used to love Kickin’ It

Favorite musical artist: Rod Wave

I can’t live without: My daughter

The most important trait in a person is … how they think

Event I’d like to attend: 2028 Olympics, I’ll be going into freshman year of college

Favorite book: Monster by Walker Dean Myers

Favorite home-cooked meal: My grandma’s honey ham on Thanksgiving

Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse

The profession I respect the most is … the military

Favorite cereal: Fruity Pebbles

Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Best Buy

If I was an animal, I’d like to be … a cheetah

I’d love to trade places for a day with: Grant Holloway, Olympic gold medalist in the 110 hurdles

Person from history I’d like to meet: Jesse Owens

Place where I’d love to travel? The Bahamas

Talent I’d like to have? Singing

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite team: Oregon Ducks

Favorite athlete: Grant Holloway

Favorite Olympic sport: 110 hurdles

Favorite sports moment: Me and my daughter up on the podium after I won the 300 hurdles at the state meet

Favorite snack: Gushers

Best thing about track and field: Competing

In 10 years, I hope to be: An Olympic champion

Nominate an Athlete of the Week:

Send an email to freelance writer Dave Lamb at d_lamb@msn.com. Please include the athlete’s name, school, sport and a phone number or email address where we can reach that athlete. Please include Athlete of the Week in the subject line.