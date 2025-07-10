Athlete of the week: Keng Martin, Wayne High School

Name: Keng Martin
School: Wayne
Grade: Incoming junior
Age: 17
Sports: Track and field, football
Claim to fame/honors: Greater Western Ohio Conference track athlete of the year; took first place at 110 high hurdles, 300 intermediate hurdles, 400 relay and 800 relay at GWOC championships; won 300 hurdles; key contributor to Wayne’s third state team championship; broke state record in 800 relay and meet record in 400 relay; placed third in 110 hurdles; will compete in the AAU Junior Olympic Games in Houston later this month in the 110 and 400 hurdles
Bet you didn’t know: I have 2-month-old daughter, Kay’Lani
Words I live by: Keeping my head level and not thinking I’m better than anyone else
Toughest opponent: Logan Wilkins from Kettering Fairmont
Biggest influence: My grandma. I’ve been living with her since I was 3. Her work ethic is just something I look up to.
Meet-day rituals: Pray before I run; at home meets I put my daughter in a stroller and go a lap
What’s on my bedroom walls: Framed pictures of Mario, Spiderman, Joker and anime
When I’m bored I like to: Play The Game or sleep
Favorite movie: Moana
Favorite TV show: I used to love Kickin’ It
Favorite musical artist: Rod Wave
I can’t live without: My daughter
The most important trait in a person is … how they think
Event I’d like to attend: 2028 Olympics, I’ll be going into freshman year of college
Favorite book: Monster by Walker Dean Myers
Favorite home-cooked meal: My grandma’s honey ham on Thanksgiving
Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse
The profession I respect the most is … the military
Favorite cereal: Fruity Pebbles
Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Best Buy
If I was an animal, I’d like to be … a cheetah
I’d love to trade places for a day with: Grant Holloway, Olympic gold medalist in the 110 hurdles
Person from history I’d like to meet: Jesse Owens
Place where I’d love to travel? The Bahamas
Talent I’d like to have? Singing
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite team: Oregon Ducks
Favorite athlete: Grant Holloway
Favorite Olympic sport: 110 hurdles
Favorite sports moment: Me and my daughter up on the podium after I won the 300 hurdles at the state meet
Favorite snack: Gushers
Best thing about track and field: Competing
In 10 years, I hope to be: An Olympic champion
