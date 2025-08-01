Athlete of the week: Lauren Jessup-Aiken, Centerville High School

Name: Lauren Jessup-Aiken
School: Centerville High School
Grade: 2025 graduate
Age: 18
Sports: Track, swimming
Claim to fame/honors: All-American and All-Ohio sprinter in track; Greater Western Ohio Conference champion in the 400; won state indoor in 4x200 relay; four-year varsity letter winner in track and swimming; named Class of 2025 outstanding student by the Centerville Education Foundation; will major in kinesiology and run track at Miami University
Bet you didn’t know: I was an ice skater
Words I live by: Today I will do what others won’t so tomorrow I can do what others can’t
Toughest opponent: My best friend and teammate Samaria Williams
Biggest influence: My mom, she always pushed me to be the best I can be and always told me I can do whatever I put my mind to
Meet-day rituals: Eat peanut butter and jelly and listen to music
What’s on my bedroom walls: My goals for the month and posters with my favorite quotes
When I’m bored I like to: Draw
Favorite movie: Top Gun
Person who would play me in a movie: Lily James
Favorite TV show: Sprint
Favorite musical artist: Ariana Grande
I can’t live without: My dog, Zoey, a beagle
The most important trait in a person is … kindness
Event I’d like to attend: Summer Olympics
Favorite book: Harry Potter series
Favorite home-cooked meal: Spaghetti and meatballs
Favorite restaurant: Mamma DiSalvo’s
The profession I respect the most is … military or teachers
Favorite cereal: Count Chockula, the Halloween series
Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Lululemon
If I was an animal, I’d like to be … a cheetah
I’d love to trade places for a day with: Sydney McLaughlin
Person from history I’d like to meet: George Washington
Place where I’d love to travel? Thailand
Talent I’d like to have? Singing
Favorite school subject: I loved anatomy and marketing
Favorite team: Ohio State Buckeyes
Favorite athlete: Gabby Thomas
Favorite Olympic sport: Track, 200-meter dash
Favorite sports moment: Placing on the podium at state for the first my sophomore year
Favorite snack: Hummus
Best thing about track: The family and the bonds we create as teammates
In 10 years, I hope to be: An Olympic goals
