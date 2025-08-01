Athlete of the week: Lauren Jessup-Aiken, Centerville High School

Grade: 2025 graduate

Age: 18

Sports: Track, swimming

Claim to fame/honors: All-American and All-Ohio sprinter in track; Greater Western Ohio Conference champion in the 400; won state indoor in 4x200 relay; four-year varsity letter winner in track and swimming; named Class of 2025 outstanding student by the Centerville Education Foundation; will major in kinesiology and run track at Miami University

Bet you didn’t know: I was an ice skater

Words I live by: Today I will do what others won’t so tomorrow I can do what others can’t

Toughest opponent: My best friend and teammate Samaria Williams

Biggest influence: My mom, she always pushed me to be the best I can be and always told me I can do whatever I put my mind to

Meet-day rituals: Eat peanut butter and jelly and listen to music

What’s on my bedroom walls: My goals for the month and posters with my favorite quotes

When I’m bored I like to: Draw

Favorite movie: Top Gun

Person who would play me in a movie: Lily James

Favorite TV show: Sprint

Favorite musical artist: Ariana Grande

I can’t live without: My dog, Zoey, a beagle

The most important trait in a person is … kindness

Event I’d like to attend: Summer Olympics

Favorite book: Harry Potter series

Favorite home-cooked meal: Spaghetti and meatballs

Favorite restaurant: Mamma DiSalvo’s

The profession I respect the most is … military or teachers

Favorite cereal: Count Chockula, the Halloween series

Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Lululemon

If I was an animal, I’d like to be … a cheetah

I’d love to trade places for a day with: Sydney McLaughlin

Person from history I’d like to meet: George Washington

Place where I’d love to travel? Thailand

Talent I’d like to have? Singing

Favorite school subject: I loved anatomy and marketing

Favorite team: Ohio State Buckeyes

Favorite athlete: Gabby Thomas

Favorite Olympic sport: Track, 200-meter dash

Favorite sports moment: Placing on the podium at state for the first my sophomore year

Favorite snack: Hummus

Best thing about track: The family and the bonds we create as teammates

In 10 years, I hope to be: An Olympic goals

