Athlete of the week: Mikaela Holp, Miamisburg High School

Grade: 2025 graduate

Age: 18

Sports: Softball

Claim to fame/honors: Named Greater Western Ohio Conference player of the year; led league with 28 stolen bases and 40 runs in 26 games; second in GWOC in hitting (.538); first-team all-district and second-team All-Ohio; play softball and major in criminal justice at Wheeling University

Bet you didn’t know: I used to do ballet

Words I live by: Spirits are fragile, easy to break, but not impossible to repair

Toughest opponent: Centerville

Biggest influence: My grandpa, he was really important in my life; first one on dad’s side of family to play at a competitive level

Game-day rituals: Eat same food, listen to same music and take a nap

What’s on my bedroom walls: Quote on sticky notes, posters my teammates have made for me

When I’m bored I like to: Bake

Favorite movie: The Princess Bride

Person who would play me in a movie: Anne Hathaway

Favorite TV show: Psyche

Favorite musical artist: Bruce Springsteen

I can’t live without: Bob Evans mac and cheese

The most important trait in a person is … loyalty

Event I’d like to attend: Red Sox game

Favorite book: The Sword in the Stone

Favorite home-cooked meal: Steak and potato soup

Favorite restaurant: Bob Evans

The profession I respect the most is … law enforcement

Favorite cereal: Lucky Charms

Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Dick’s Sporting Goods

If I was an animal, I’d like to be … a flamingo

I’d love to trade places for a day with: Nobody, I’m really happy with my life; nothing I’d wish was different

Person from history I’d like to meet: Dwight Eisenhower

Place where I’d love to travel? Greece

Talent I’d like to have? Juggling

Favorite school subject: Science

Favorite team: Cincinnati Bengals

Favorite athlete: Riley Gaines

Favorite Olympic sport: Softball

Favorite sports moment: My sophomore year when we won districts

Favorite snack: Freeze-dried strawberries

Best thing about softball: The competition. I like feeling the pressure of having to win a game.

In 10 years, I hope to be: Successful in my career and a mom

