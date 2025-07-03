Athlete of the week: Mikaela Holp, Miamisburg High School

Name: Mikaela Holp
School: Miamisburg
Grade: 2025 graduate
Age: 18
Sports: Softball
Claim to fame/honors: Named Greater Western Ohio Conference player of the year; led league with 28 stolen bases and 40 runs in 26 games; second in GWOC in hitting (.538); first-team all-district and second-team All-Ohio; play softball and major in criminal justice at Wheeling University
Bet you didn’t know: I used to do ballet
Words I live by: Spirits are fragile, easy to break, but not impossible to repair
Toughest opponent: Centerville
Biggest influence: My grandpa, he was really important in my life; first one on dad’s side of family to play at a competitive level
Game-day rituals: Eat same food, listen to same music and take a nap
What’s on my bedroom walls: Quote on sticky notes, posters my teammates have made for me
When I’m bored I like to: Bake
Favorite movie: The Princess Bride
Person who would play me in a movie: Anne Hathaway
Favorite TV show: Psyche
Favorite musical artist: Bruce Springsteen
I can’t live without: Bob Evans mac and cheese
The most important trait in a person is … loyalty
Event I’d like to attend: Red Sox game
Favorite book: The Sword in the Stone
Favorite home-cooked meal: Steak and potato soup
Favorite restaurant: Bob Evans
The profession I respect the most is … law enforcement
Favorite cereal: Lucky Charms
Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Dick’s Sporting Goods
If I was an animal, I’d like to be … a flamingo
I’d love to trade places for a day with: Nobody, I’m really happy with my life; nothing I’d wish was different
Person from history I’d like to meet: Dwight Eisenhower
Place where I’d love to travel? Greece
Talent I’d like to have? Juggling
Favorite school subject: Science
Favorite team: Cincinnati Bengals
Favorite athlete: Riley Gaines
Favorite Olympic sport: Softball
Favorite sports moment: My sophomore year when we won districts
Favorite snack: Freeze-dried strawberries
Best thing about softball: The competition. I like feeling the pressure of having to win a game.
In 10 years, I hope to be: Successful in my career and a mom
Nominate an Athlete of the Week:
Send an email to freelance writer Dave Lamb at d_lamb@msn.com. Please include the athlete’s name, school, sport and a phone number or email address where we can reach that athlete. Please include Athlete of the Week in the subject line.
About the Author