Athlete of the Week: Okemdi Eze, Alter

Name: Okemdi Eze
School: Alter
Grade: Senior
Age: 18
Sports: Track and field, football
Claim to fame/honors: First-team All-Greater Catholic League athlete in football and track and field; named GCL field events athlete of the year as a junior; will attend Butler University to play football and study pharmacy
Words I live by: Philippians 4:13
Toughest opponent: Glenville
Biggest influence: I have four different football jerseys hanging in my room including Micah Parsons, Ja’marr Chase, Drew Brees and Ifeadi Odenigbo, who are players I’ve watched growing up and have impacted me the most. They’ve influenced me to push myself and to give everything I’ve got into my passion. Them, along with family and friends, have really motivated me throughout my high school career.
Game day rituals: Eating Firehouse subs with teammates before the game
When I’m bored I like to … sleep or hang out with friends
Person who’d play me in a movie: Damson Idris or Michael B. Jordan
I can’t live without: My family
Favorite TV show: Avatar
Favorite music artist: Future
Favorite movie: Friday
Favorite home cooked meal: Rice and chicken
Favorite restaurant: Chick-fil-A
Favorite cereal: Mini Wheats
Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Dick’s
If I was animal I’d like to be a: Lion
I’d like to trade places for a day: Savannah James
Person from history I’d like to meet: Ghengis Khan
Place I’d like to travel: Machu Pichu
Talent I’d like to have is … to produce music
Favorite subject: Psychology
Favorite team: New Orleans Saints
Favorite athlete: Micah Parsons
Favorite Olympic sport: Curling
Favorite snack: Watermelon Sour Patch Kids
Best thing about track is: We get to leave school early all the time
In 10 years I hope to be: Successful and famous
