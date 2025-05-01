Athlete of the Week: Okemdi Eze, Alter

Grade: Senior

Age: 18

Sports: Track and field, football

Claim to fame/honors: First-team All-Greater Catholic League athlete in football and track and field; named GCL field events athlete of the year as a junior; will attend Butler University to play football and study pharmacy

Age: 18

Words I live by: Philippians 4:13

Toughest opponent: Glenville

Biggest influence: I have four different football jerseys hanging in my room including Micah Parsons, Ja’marr Chase, Drew Brees and Ifeadi Odenigbo, who are players I’ve watched growing up and have impacted me the most. They’ve influenced me to push myself and to give everything I’ve got into my passion. Them, along with family and friends, have really motivated me throughout my high school career.

Game day rituals: Eating Firehouse subs with teammates before the game

When I’m bored I like to … sleep or hang out with friends

Person who’d play me in a movie: Damson Idris or Michael B. Jordan

I can’t live without: My family

Favorite TV show: Avatar

Favorite music artist: Future

Favorite movie: Friday

Favorite home cooked meal: Rice and chicken

Favorite restaurant: Chick-fil-A

Favorite cereal: Mini Wheats

Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Dick’s

If I was animal I’d like to be a: Lion

I’d like to trade places for a day: Savannah James

Person from history I’d like to meet: Ghengis Khan

Place I’d like to travel: Machu Pichu

Talent I’d like to have is … to produce music

Favorite subject: Psychology

Favorite team: New Orleans Saints

Favorite athlete: Micah Parsons

Favorite Olympic sport: Curling

Favorite snack: Watermelon Sour Patch Kids

Best thing about track is: We get to leave school early all the time

In 10 years I hope to be: Successful and famous

