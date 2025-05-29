Athlete of the week: Riley Bakan, Centerville High School

Name: Riley Bakan
School: Centerville
Grade: Junior
Age: 17
Sports: Softball
Claim to fame/honors: Hitting .361 and ranks second in RBI (35) in Greater Western Ohio Conference; catcher earned second-team All-GWOC honors.
Bet you didn’t know: I collect records and cassettes
Words I live by: Always show kindness to others
Toughest opponent: Kenton Ridge
Biggest influence: My Parents
Game-day rituals: Uniform goes on in a certain order
What’s on my bedroom walls: Guitars
When I’m bored I like to: Listen to music
Favorite movie: Shawshank Redemption
Person who would play me in a movie: Mila Kunis
Favorite TV show: Game of Thrones
Favorite musical artist: Blink-182
I can’t live without: My family
The most important trait in a person is: Honesty
Event I’d like to attend: MLB World Series
Favorite book: Normal People by Sally Rooney
Favorite home-cooked meal: Pot roast and fried noodles
Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse
The profession I respect the most is: Doctors/nurses
Favorite cereal: Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Store where I’d like a shopping m spree: Altered State
If I was an animal, I’d like to be: A dog
I’d love to trade places for a day with: My dad
Person from history I’d like to meet: Marilyn Monroe
Place where I’d love to travel? Ireland
Talent I’d like to have? Painting
Favorite school subject: History
Favorite team: Notre Dame
Favorite athlete: Riley Leonard
Favorite Olympic sport: Ice hockey
Favorite sports moment: Watching my old teammates play in college
Favorite snack: Pretzels
Best thing about softball: Getting to travel and play with my best friends
In 10 years, I hope to be: A mother
