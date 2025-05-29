Athlete of the week: Riley Bakan, Centerville High School

Grade: Junior

Age: 17

Sports: Softball

Claim to fame/honors: Hitting .361 and ranks second in RBI (35) in Greater Western Ohio Conference; catcher earned second-team All-GWOC honors.

Bet you didn’t know: I collect records and cassettes

Words I live by: Always show kindness to others

Toughest opponent: Kenton Ridge

Biggest influence: My Parents

Game-day rituals: Uniform goes on in a certain order

What’s on my bedroom walls: Guitars

When I’m bored I like to: Listen to music

Favorite movie: Shawshank Redemption

Person who would play me in a movie: Mila Kunis

Favorite TV show: Game of Thrones

Favorite musical artist: Blink-182

I can’t live without: My family

The most important trait in a person is: Honesty

Event I’d like to attend: MLB World Series

Favorite book: Normal People by Sally Rooney

Favorite home-cooked meal: Pot roast and fried noodles

Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse

The profession I respect the most is: Doctors/nurses

Favorite cereal: Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Store where I’d like a shopping m spree: Altered State

If I was an animal, I’d like to be: A dog

I’d love to trade places for a day with: My dad

Person from history I’d like to meet: Marilyn Monroe

Place where I’d love to travel? Ireland

Talent I’d like to have? Painting

Favorite school subject: History

Favorite team: Notre Dame

Favorite athlete: Riley Leonard

Favorite Olympic sport: Ice hockey

Favorite sports moment: Watching my old teammates play in college

Favorite snack: Pretzels

Best thing about softball: Getting to travel and play with my best friends

In 10 years, I hope to be: A mother

