Athlete of the Week: Turner Lachey, Lehman Catholic football

Now, he’s earning some accolades, too.

For his efforts last week, Lachey was named the Dayton Daily News Athlete of the Week for Sept. 1 through Sept. 6, earning the honor through reader voting at DaytonDailyNews.com.

“It’s a great experience to have,” Lachey said.

The key to his success, he said, has been his teammates.

“Our line is stepping up and is giving me time,” Lachey said, “and we have really good receivers that get open.”

On Thursday, Lachey went 25-of-35 for 392 yards and four touchdowns as the Cavaliers improved to 4-0 with a 34-16 Three Rivers Conference win against Northridge.

Through four games, he’s thrown for 1,529 yards and 20 TDs.

Lachey grew up playing quarterback, but played wide receiver as a freshman and sophomore, catching 81 passes for 891 yards and 11 TDs in two seasons. He moved back to quarterback last season, throwing for 3,274 yards and 41 TDs.

This year, he’s on pace to surpass those numbers.

“The games definitely slowed down a lot,” Lachey said. “Last year it was just really fast. This year it’s slowed down.”

He credited his senior receivers Evan O’Leary and CJ Olding for playing a key role in his success. They’ve caught 64 of Lachey’s 75 completions this season.

“We mix it up a little bit because if they try to play up tight to take away the short pass, we take the top off (the defense),” Lachey said. “Then they try to go back 10 yards and just hit them with the short route and let our receivers get off into space.”

The Cavaliers earned a big win on Thursday night against defending TRC Northridge, who handed Lehman its only league loss last season.

Lehman is seeking its first league title since winning back-to-back Northwest Central Conference championships in 2017 and 2018. They also hope to make a deep run in the Division VII, Region 28 playoffs.

“We’ve just got to make sure we don’t let off the gas and overlook teams because anything can happen in high school,” Lachey said.

