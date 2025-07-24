Athlete of the week: Vince Fortkamp, Springboro High School

Grade: 2025 graduate

Age: 18

Sports: Baseball

Claim to fame/honors: Earned first-team All-Greater Western Ohio Conference honors; led GWOC in hitting (.453); helped Panthers to 25-8 record and first appearance in Division I state championship game

Bet you didn’t know: I have three fingers on both hands

Words I live by: The only way to coast is down

Toughest opponent: Olentangy Braves

Biggest influence: Greg Plitt

Game-day rituals: Steak the night before, then a liquid IV pregame with a bag of Old Bay sunflower seeds

What’s on my bedroom walls: Conquer flag, fighter jet poster, Air Force special operations flag

When I’m bored I like to: Fish, golf, hang with the boys

Favorite movie: Pursuit of Happiness

Person who would play me in a movie: Brad Pitt

Favorite TV show: Trailer Park Boys

Favorite musical artist: Mac DeMarco

I can’t live without: The gym

The most important trait in a person is … self-awareness

Event I’d like to attend: Oshkosh Air Show

Favorite book: Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins

Favorite home-cooked meal: Ribeye steak

Favorite restaurant: BJ’s

The profession I respect the most is … active military service

Favorite cereal: I don’t eat cereal

Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Bass Pro Shops

If I was an animal, I’d like to be … a falcon

I’d love to trade places for a day with: Donald Trump

Person from history I’d like to meet: Bob Marley

Place where I’d love to travel? Sweden

Talent I’d like to have? Jiu-jitsu

Favorite school subject: History

Favorite team: Las Vegas Raiders

Favorite athlete: Michael Chandler

Favorite Olympic sport: Wrestling

Favorite sports moment: Auburn field goal return against Alabama

Favorite snack: Cookies and Cream Ice cream

Best thing about baseball: Mental toughness

In 10 years, I hope to be: Doing something with aviation, hopefully flying

