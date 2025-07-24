Athlete of the week: Vince Fortkamp, Springboro High School

Name: Vince Fortkamp
School: Springboro
Grade: 2025 graduate
Age: 18
Sports: Baseball
Claim to fame/honors: Earned first-team All-Greater Western Ohio Conference honors; led GWOC in hitting (.453); helped Panthers to 25-8 record and first appearance in Division I state championship game
Bet you didn’t know: I have three fingers on both hands
Words I live by: The only way to coast is down
Toughest opponent: Olentangy Braves
Biggest influence: Greg Plitt
Game-day rituals: Steak the night before, then a liquid IV pregame with a bag of Old Bay sunflower seeds
What’s on my bedroom walls: Conquer flag, fighter jet poster, Air Force special operations flag
When I’m bored I like to: Fish, golf, hang with the boys
Favorite movie: Pursuit of Happiness
Person who would play me in a movie: Brad Pitt
Favorite TV show: Trailer Park Boys
Favorite musical artist: Mac DeMarco
I can’t live without: The gym
The most important trait in a person is … self-awareness
Event I’d like to attend: Oshkosh Air Show
Favorite book: Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins
Favorite home-cooked meal: Ribeye steak
Favorite restaurant: BJ’s
The profession I respect the most is … active military service
Favorite cereal: I don’t eat cereal
Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Bass Pro Shops
If I was an animal, I’d like to be … a falcon
I’d love to trade places for a day with: Donald Trump
Person from history I’d like to meet: Bob Marley
Place where I’d love to travel? Sweden
Talent I’d like to have? Jiu-jitsu
Favorite school subject: History
Favorite team: Las Vegas Raiders
Favorite athlete: Michael Chandler
Favorite Olympic sport: Wrestling
Favorite sports moment: Auburn field goal return against Alabama
Favorite snack: Cookies and Cream Ice cream
Best thing about baseball: Mental toughness
In 10 years, I hope to be: Doing something with aviation, hopefully flying
