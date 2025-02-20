Back in the pool, Beavercreek junior eyes state swim title

Drachuk was diagnosed with COVID on Christmas and was out of the water until January. Nagging symptoms like fatigue and shortness of breath made his return to the pool frustrating.

“He is extremely motivated and has worked so hard to get where he is,” Beavercreek swim coach Cary Culp said. “I told him he was going to have to learn to take a break and rest and give himself time to heal.”

His times weren’t the only thing that suffered after his lengthy illness.

“It really destroyed my confidence,” Drachuk said.

Heat by heat and meet by meet, the 16-year-old saw his confidence return. Drachuk claimed the title in the 200 and 500-yard freestyle events at the GWOC and sectional meets. He finished first at the Southwest District meet in the 500 freestyle and second in the 200 freestyle events. His district time in the 500 of 4:34.12 is 3 seconds shy of his personal best, but it is the best time in the state among all qualifiers as the state meet gets underway Thursday. Vince Masters, of Upper Arlington, is second with 4:37.55.

“I wasn’t going into the meet with thoughts of winning, I just wanted to place high enough to make it to state,” Drachuk said. “But winning definitely brought back a lot of confidence.”

It also places a bull’s-eye on his back as the one to beat – not a position the now three-time state qualifier is familiar with.

“I used to be the one chasing everyone and, this year, they are chasing me, it’s quite different,” he said. “I’m less nervous compared to last year because I’ve been there before, but there are also a lot higher expectations.”

And while the top of the podium is the ultimate goal for Drachuk, feeling more like himself is already a win.

Drachuk will have some company as several Beavercreek swimmers qualified to the state meet. Teammates Chaim Hill, Daxton Novitske and Liam McClure will join Drachuk on the 200-yard medley relay team.

The Beavercreek girls are sending the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Kennedy Nuttbrock, Olivia Muster, Emma Adkins and Lily Kochersperger. Nuttbrock qualified in the 100-yard backstroke and 200-yard freestyle events and Kochersperger will also compete in the 100 backstroke.

The state diving competition began Tuesday.

OHSAA Swimming State Tournament

Where: C.T. Branin Natatorium, Canton

Schedule – Thursday: D-II prelims; Friday: D-I prelims and D-II finals (including para); Saturday: D-I finals.

Tickets: $15 students, $20 adults

Info: For a complete schedule and live scoring visit www.ohsaa.org