Bama, Miami in, Notre Dame out, Ohio State No. 2 in College Football Playoff rankings

Most of the drama surrounded the bubble teams, and it was Alabama at No. 9 and Miami at No. 10 making the field by leapfrogging Notre Dame, which lost to the Hurricanes during opening week.

American Conference champion Tulane got the 11th spot and Sun Belt champion James Madison got the last spot over Duke, the champion of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The rest of the field: No. 5 Oregon, No. 6 Ole Miss, No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 8 Oklahoma.

The playoffs start Dec. 19-20 with first round games: James Madison at Oregon; Tulane at Misssissippi; Miami at Texas A&M; and Alabama at Oklahoma.

The final is set for Jan. 19 outside of Miami.