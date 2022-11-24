Battle 4 Atlantis: Dayton falls to N.C. State

Key player for Dayton: DaRon Holmes II scored 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting but left the game after picking up his second foul and did not play in the last four minutes.

Key player for N.C. State: Terquavion Smith scored 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting.

Key stat: The Wolfpack made 4 of 12 3-pointers. Dayton made 1 of 5.

Biggest run: Dayton led 19-9 after a layup by Malachi Smith with 11:58 to play. N.C. State outscored Dayton 14-3 over the next six minutes.

Other scores: No. 3 Kansas will play Tennessee in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game at 7:30 p.m. Friday on ESPN.

Kansas beat Wisconsin 69-68 in overtime on a last-second putback layup by Bobby Pettiford Jr. Tennessee also won in overtime, beating Southern California 73-66.

Butler will play Brigham Young in the final game of the day Thursday after the Dayton-N.C. State game.