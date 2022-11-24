dayton-daily-news logo
Battle 4 Atlantis: Dayton falls to N.C. State

Sports
By , Staff Writer
Updated 1 minute ago
Flyers get off to a good start but can’t maintain early momentum

NASSAU, Bahamas — The Dayton Flyers lost their second game in as many days Thursday, dropping a 76-64 decision to North Carolina State in the consolation round of the Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena at the Atlantis Paradise Island Resort.

The Flyers (3-3) were led by Toumani Camara (19 points, seven rebounds) and DaRon Holmes II (17 points, six rebounds).

Dayton committed 18 turnovers.

The Flyers will play the Butler/Brigham Young loser in the seventh-place game Friday.

First-half recap

Key player for Dayton: DaRon Holmes II scored 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting but left the game after picking up his second foul and did not play in the last four minutes.

Key player for N.C. State: Terquavion Smith scored 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting.

Key stat: The Wolfpack made 4 of 12 3-pointers. Dayton made 1 of 5.

Biggest run: Dayton led 19-9 after a layup by Malachi Smith with 11:58 to play. N.C. State outscored Dayton 14-3 over the next six minutes.

Other scores: No. 3 Kansas will play Tennessee in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game at 7:30 p.m. Friday on ESPN.

Kansas beat Wisconsin 69-68 in overtime on a last-second putback layup by Bobby Pettiford Jr. Tennessee also won in overtime, beating Southern California 73-66.

Butler will play Brigham Young in the final game of the day Thursday after the Dayton-N.C. State game.

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

