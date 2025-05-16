Battle of Ohio time change: Friday’s Reds-Guardians game moved to 5:10 p.m. due to forecast

The Battle of Ohio series opener will start a little bit earlier than expected.
The first pitch for tonight’s Cleveland at Cincinnati game at Great American Ball Park has been changed to 5:10 p.m. due to tonight’s weather forecast in Cincinnati, the team announced this afternoon.
Tickets purchased for tonight’s game originally scheduled to start at 6:40 p.m. are still valid for the game now scheduled to start at 5:10 p.m. General public gates will open at 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland’s Tanner Bibee (3-3, 3.80 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) is scheduled to face Brady Singer (4-2, 4.97 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 39 strikeouts).
Cincinnati is 21-24 overall, including a 10-12 record at home.
