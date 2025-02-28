Beavercreek knocks off Springboro in DI district semifinal

VANDALIA – Three players scored in double figures for Beavercreek to fuel a 61-51 upset of No. 3 seed Springboro in a Division I district semifinal Thursday night at Butler High School.
“That was huge,” said Beavercreek head coach Isaiah Williams, whose team received a 5 seed and avenged a pair of losses to the Panthers during the regular season. “I talked to Kaden Ellerbe before the game started. I said, ‘You ain’t scored in double figures in like four straight games.' I need somebody else to score the basketball because it takes the focus away from my son being able to play the game the way he wants to play.”
Williams’ son, Isaiah-Michael Williams, led all scorers with 22 points.
That’s usually how it goes when the fifth-seeded Beavers take the floor. The 6-foot-3 senior led the GWOC with a 22.2 point scoring average during the regular season, but Ellerbe was the only other Beaver to average more than nine a night.
Ellerbe, 6-5 senior, had 15 against the Panthers while Owen Roether added 13, five more than his season average.
“It was all a matter of timing for him,” the coach of the Beavers (9-14) said. “I told him when we got here, this is not a shooter’s gym, so let’s make sure we get a bunch of shots up so you can adjust your eyes to the backdrop and everything like that. That’s what he did. He made big shots.”
Springboro led 12-4 early, but the Beavers ended the first quarter on a 9-0 run to take a one-point lead on a 3-pointer by Eli Walker.
The teams traded the lead on the next five possessions, concluding with a 3-pointer by Matt Meek that gave the Panthers a 20-18 lead.
After the teams traded treys at each end, Williams tied the game with a pair of free throws then put the Beavers on top with a basket from point-blank range with under a minute to go.
Ellerbe followed that with two more for Beavercreek on a eurostep drive through the lane before Yuvi Bimwal beat the buzzer for a Springboro layup to end Beavercreek’s 7-0 run and make the halftime score 27-25 BHS.
Springboro tied it early in the third, and the game remained even until the fourth quarter when Beavercreek scored the first seven points of the final stanza to stretch a three-point lead to 10.
The Panthers pressed from there but never recovered, and Williams’ late breakaway dunk punctuated the decision.
It also secured a spot in the district final against No. 2 seed Cincinnati Princeton at 11 a.m. Saturday back at Butler.
Bimwall led Springboro with 14 points while Meek added 12, and the Panthers finished the season 14-9.
