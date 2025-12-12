Belgium guard arrives at UD two weeks after signing with Flyers

Dayton coach Anthony Grant, who spoke to local media on Thursday before practice, said Pouedet would not be eligible to practice until the end of the first semester, which is Saturday.

Asked when Pouedet might play for Dayton, Grant said, “I think he’s got a few more games before he’s able to play.”

Dayton plays North Florida at 7 p.m. Saturday at UD Arena and then plays two more non-conference games at home next week: Tuesday against Florida State and Dec. 20 against Liberty.

Following a break for the holidays, Dayton starts Atlantic 10 Conference play on Dec. 31 against Fordham at UD Arena. That’s the same date Mustapha Amzil debuted five years ago.

Amzil, a native of Finland, was the last player to join the Dayton roster in December and play that same season. He signed with Dayton in November 2020, started practicing in December and made his debut on Dec. 31, 2020.

Pouedet, 22, adds depth at guard for Dayton, but Grant cautioned he has not seen Pouedet on the court yet and it’s hard to predict at this time what impact he’ll have.

Dayton guard Javon Bennett talked about Pouedet after the loss to Virginia.

“I’ve heard great things about him, and coach has showed us some film on him,” Bennett said. “I think he can help the team a lot with his ball-handing ability. Him being older and playing pro, I think he’s going to definitely help the team."

Dayton forward and France native Amaël L’Etang, the other European on the roster, said Thursday he talked to Pouedet on the phone before he arrived in the United States and met him for the first time Wednesday.

“I’m excited,” L’Etang said. “It’s been fun talking French a little bit, and he’s a great guy. I’m excited to have him on the court.”