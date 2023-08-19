Bellbrook backs ready to share the load

BELLBROOK — Jeff Jenkins calls them the three-headed monster.

Individually, they are far from monstrous. Tanner Stewart is a 5-foot-8 and 165-pound fullback. Vincent Epifano at 5-9, 165 and Makai Smith at 5-11, 165 are halfbacks. But together?

Together, in Bellbrook’s opening night 21-7 victory over Tippecanoe, a Division III state semifinalist last year, the Golden Eagles’ three-headed monster roared. Stewart carried 18 times for 89 yards, Epifano 20 times for 96 yards and a touchdown and Smith six times for 36 yards and a touchdown.

Tough running and big yards isn’t new for the Eagles. Elijah Brooks (5-11, 175) rushed for 1,467 yards last year. Seth Borondy (6-2, 180) rushed for 2,748 in 2021. They were true lead backs. But this group figures to share the load enough that defenses won’t know which head of the monster is about to strike or from where.

Stewart is the most experienced. As a sophomore last year he carried the ball 71 times for 629 yards and four touchdowns. Now he’s the starter.

“I’ve always wanted to start, and it’s just like a dream come true,” he said. “I’ve always wanted this since peewee, and I really find enjoyment in it.”

Jenkins’ confidence in Stewart’s toughness and ability grew last year, and he had no doubt who his next fullback would be.

“Him having 12 games experience last year and being a part of our league title team just goes so far in this game,” Jenkins said. “He ran like a veteran. He got so many extra yards after contact. He’s got great balance. He’s just a football player.”

Smith, a junior, carried the ball 31 times last year. He’s also a starting cornerback, which means he won’t get as many offensive snaps as the other two. But when he does, his speed will make defenses have to account for him.

“Makai is a freak of nature,” Epifano said. Jenkins calls Smith, “Lightning in a bottle.”

Smith was electrifying late in the first half when he swept the left end on third-and-inches for a 10-yard touchdown and a 7-0 halftime lead. The obvious call would have been for big quarterback Luke Benetis to sneak for the first down. When the call came in, Stewart sensed what would happen.

“I was happy,” Stewart said. “I know Makai, if he gets on the edge, he’s gone. He can outrun most of the defense without trying.”

Epifano, a sophomore, made his talent known last year as a scout team performer during the playoffs after a good JV season.

“What a lot of young guys miss out on is actually playing scout teams and getting noticed that way,” Epifano said. “Coach Jenkins had a little talk with me about two weeks after the season and said you got noticed on scout team. I’ve been putting in the work ever since.”

Other Week 1 Highlights

Wayne 58, Fairfield 51: Wayne and Fairfield combined for 109 points and 970 yards, and two Wayne freshmen scored the game’s final 10 points.

The Warriors, which once led 21-0, took the lead with 8:01 left when Jamier Averette-Brown returned a kickoff 80 yards. Then Wayne’s defense got its first stop of the second half, and Jaydon Heinrich kicked a 28-yard field goal with 1:43 left.

Wayne junior quarterback Tyrell Lewis completed 20 of 28 passes for 372 yards and five touchdowns. He also ran for two scores.

Centerville 30, Lakota East 12: Centerville scored 16 points in the second half and its defense didn’t allow any points. The Elks deployed their various offensive weapons with H-back Braylon Newcomb leading the way with two rushing touchdowns, a touchdown pass and eight catches for 51 yards.

Quarterback Drake Wells completed 16 of 22 passes for 172 yards, and Daniel Kamara rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

Northmont 28, Butler 10: Deuce Cortner threw touchdown passes of 10 and 45 yards and Calilien Grant ran for a 29-yard score as the Thunderbolts outscored the Aviators 21-0 in the second half.