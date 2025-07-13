Beloit makes late comeback in both games to sweep doubleheader from Dragons

The Beloit Sky Carp came from behind in the late innings in both games of a doubleheader on Saturday evening to earn a sweep of the Dayton Dragons, winning the first game 4-3 and taking the second game 8-7 in nine innings in a scheduled seven-inning game.
In the first game, the Dragons jumped ahead 3-2 on a two-out RBI single by John Michael Faile in the top of the sixth inning, but Beloit rallied for two runs against Dayton reliever Joseph Menefee in the bottom of the sixth to win 4-3.
In the second game, the Dragons fell behind 5-0 in the second inning, but battled back to get the game into extra innings and get a lead. Anthony Stephan’s three-run home run in the third made it 5-3, and the Dragons scored in the sixth on a two-out, run-scoring single by Diego Omana to make it 5-4. The Dragons tied the game in the seventh when Carlos Jorge singled, went to third on Carter Graham’s single, and scored on Carlos Sanchez’s sacrifice fly to make it 5-5.
The Dragons scored two runs in the top of the eighth, keyed by a run-scoring double by Ariel Almonte and an RBI single by Jorge to take a 7-5 lead, but Beloit scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth to tie the score at 7-7. Beloit loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth and won the game on a sacrifice fly.
Jorge, Omana, and Jack Moss each had two hits in the second game for the Dragons. Yerlin Confidan had a two-hit game in the first game of the doubleheader.
