Beloit makes late comeback in both games to sweep doubleheader from Dragons

In the second game, the Dragons fell behind 5-0 in the second inning, but battled back to get the game into extra innings and get a lead. Anthony Stephan’s three-run home run in the third made it 5-3, and the Dragons scored in the sixth on a two-out, run-scoring single by Diego Omana to make it 5-4. The Dragons tied the game in the seventh when Carlos Jorge singled, went to third on Carter Graham’s single, and scored on Carlos Sanchez’s sacrifice fly to make it 5-5.

The Dragons scored two runs in the top of the eighth, keyed by a run-scoring double by Ariel Almonte and an RBI single by Jorge to take a 7-5 lead, but Beloit scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth to tie the score at 7-7. Beloit loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth and won the game on a sacrifice fly.

Jorge, Omana, and Jack Moss each had two hits in the second game for the Dragons. Yerlin Confidan had a two-hit game in the first game of the doubleheader.