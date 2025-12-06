Ben Stiller reps Dayton Dragons gear during Friday’s Knicks game at Madison Square Garden

Actor and New York Knicks superfan Ben Stiller sat courtside for the team’s game against the Utah Jazz on Friday night at Madison Square Garden — and he did it in style.

Stiller, 60, wore a Dayton Dragons jacket at the game. He was featured in several social media posts, including the Knicks Instagram page and the NBA’s X page.

He was photographed by a Knicks photographer before the game and it was later shared on their Instagram page.

The Dragons shared the photo on their social media accounts.

During the game, Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson leaped out of bounds to save a ball and fell into Stiller’s lap. The actor shook Clarkson’s hand with the Dragons logo visible throughout the play.

Ben Stiller was one of several celebrities who donated money to a Dayton food bank to help victims of the Memorial Day tornadoes in 2019.

He also shot the movie ‘Nutcrackers’ in Wilmington in 2024.

