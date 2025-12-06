Ben Stiller reps Dayton Dragons gear during Friday’s Knicks game at Madison Square Garden

He was photographed by a Knicks photographer before the game and it was later shared on their Instagram page.

The Dragons shared the photo on their social media accounts.

During the game, Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson leaped out of bounds to save a ball and fell into Stiller’s lap. The actor shook Clarkson’s hand with the Dragons logo visible throughout the play.

Jordan Clarkson got up close and personal with Ben Stiller at the end of the Knicks win today 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5FYuiQhqa2 — NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2025

Ben Stiller was one of several celebrities who donated money to a Dayton food bank to help victims of the Memorial Day tornadoes in 2019.

He also shot the movie ‘Nutcrackers’ in Wilmington in 2024.