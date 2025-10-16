Bengals: 3 things to know about Thursday’s primetime showdown with Pittsburgh

A win would not only end a four-game losing streak for the Bengals (2-4) but it also would put them closer to the top of the AFC North, where the Steelers (4-2) currently have a two-game advantage and Baltimore and Cleveland sit a 1-5.

“Definitely (would be) a big win,” cornerback DJ Turner said. “We need this one, and we are locked into it.”

Cincinnati played a good first half on defense Sunday in a 27-18 loss at Green Bay and a strong second half on offense. Now the Bengals are looking to put the two together for their first win since Joe Burrow’s turf toe surgery.

Here are three things to know about the matchup Thursday night at Paycor Stadium:

1. When the Bengals are on offense…

It wasn’t all that surprising that it took Flacco and the Bengals offense four poor drives before finding a rhythm at Green Bay, given he was acquired just five days earlier. Now, the hope is they can put it together for a faster start Thursday.

Cincinnati will be tested by a traditionally strong Pittsburgh defense that still features many of the same players that have given AFC North foes trouble over the years in Mike Tomlin’s system. The Steelers have just nine sacks in six games, but the crew of T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward and Alex Highsmith are proven pass rushers, and new nickelback Jalen Ramsey had a two-sack game Sunday against Cleveland.

“They’ve got a bunch of potential Hall of Famers out there, that’s one thing you notice,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. “Some guys who have been doing it at a high level for a long time, showing no signs of slowing down despite me waiting year in year out for that to happen. They’ve got a lot of young guys that add juice to them. … It’s always a tough battle any time we play these guys. It’s always a major challenge facing that defense.”

Pittsburgh is at plus-7 in turnover margin. The Bengals had two late turnovers in the matchup in Cincinnati last year, including a strip sack returned for a touchdown in the fourth quarter that proved to be a difference in the 44-38 loss. They didn’t have any turnovers last week at Green Bay but got off to a slow start and couldn’t come back.

Offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said it has to look better from the start Thursday. The Bengals are focused on moving the ball early, establishing a rhythm and “getting into that flow” that has made them successful in the past.

2. When the Bengals are on defense …

Cincinnati struggled with missed tackles against Green Bay, and defensive coordinator Al Golden said it was the first time he was disappointed with overall tackling and yards allowed after the catch. According to PFF.com, the Bengals had 14 missed tackles, including three each from rookie linebackers Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight Jr.

Carter started in Logan Wilson’s place and played every snap on defense, while Wilson saw just 12 snaps in different packages. Golden said the staff just wanted to see what kind of energy Carter could bring and what he could do with more opportunity, but it didn’t look any better Sunday.

It seems the plan is to stick with Carter but that’s a concern relying on so much youth in the middle of the defense, especially while Cincinnati is still trying to figure things out at cornerback. Cam Taylor-Britt has still struggled with consistency and rotation will continue with no clear better solution.

Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers is still winning games at age 41, despite the Steelers offense ranking among the bottom four in net yardage and rushing attack. He’s thrown for just over 1,000 yards in six games, but Pittsburgh is 14th with 23.8 points per game, and he has a physical, speedy weapon in D.K. Metcalf.

“They got arguably one of the best distributors ever,” Golden said of Rodgers. “He sees the field really well. He’s not in a rush ever. He’ll change tempos. If you give him, you know, something pre-snap, he’s going to exploit it. And I think what he does best is get the ball out, get the ball to his playmakers in space. And obviously his decision-making, it’s one of the best ever. That’s a challenge for us.”

3. Injuries of note

The Bengals lost Trey Hendrickson for the entire second half Sunday because of a hip injury, and he was estimated as a non-participant in practices Monday and Tuesday when the team had walkthroughs instead of a normal practice due to the short week.

Taylor said he was “day-to-day” but the potential of Hendrickson being out or limited in any fashion Thursday makes the return of rookie Shemar Stewart that much more important. Stewart was listed as a full participant Monday and Tuesday, and Golden said he would play a big role against the Steelers. Cincinnati has been missing him the last four games, and the pass rush could use a boost.

Dylan Fairchild (knee) was back to full after missing Sunday’s game, and veteran offensive guard Lucas Patrick should be good to go after he was close to a return from injured reserve last week. Tight end Mike Gesicki (pectoral) will be out for “a while,” Taylor said, and Tanner Hudson is in concussion protocol. Returner Charlie Jones has been out of practices with a ribs injury.

For the Steelers, wide receiver Calvin Austin (shoulder) and safety Mikes Killebrew (knee) did not practice Monday or Tuesday, and several others were out or limited for non-injury/rest reasons. Linebacker Malik Harrison (knee) is designated for return from IR but limited in practices.