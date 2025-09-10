Bengals: Al Golden happy to see defense come through in clutch after preseason struggles

Now, they have to prove it wasn’t a one-time occurrence or fluke. Cincinnati got two turnovers, on interceptions by Jordan Battle and DJ Turner, and held the Browns to 49 yards rushing. Next up is Jacksonville, with Trevor Lawrence and No. 2 overall draft pick Travis Hunter coming to Paycor Stadium on Sunday.

“I think that helped us (Sunday),” Golden said. “I really do. But it was hard for those guys to go through that because it lingers. It doesn’t go away. It lasts three weeks. So that was tough. None of us came here, whether it was free agents or coaches or guys that got drafted -- and especially Zac (Taylor), he didn’t bring me here to win one game. When you say gratifying, … it’s short-lived in this league, man. We are on to the next game and a new set of challenges. I’m glad we won, found a way to win, stayed together. That’s really important. Now we have to build off of that. If anything, now we don’t have to worry about anything prior to that. It’s just that and building off of that to get ready for Jacksonville.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Golden went over his call sheet during a five-mile walk Sunday morning before the game, and local TV caught him strolling past the stadium. He said that’s his typical routine, a way to relax and run through things in his mind during the 75 minutes or so it takes him.

The game against Cleveland played out like he hoped.

“I was just trying to go through the call sheet in my head, different situations and just resolve issues,” Golden said. “It kind of relaxes me.”

There was still plenty to improve upon. Cam Taylor-Britt, for example, told Golden after the game he knew he needed to be better and would show it in Week 2. That was a good sign for the staff that he already was aware of corrections that needed made.

Golden was perhaps most pleased by seeing the communication and problem-solving happening on the sidelines and on the field Sunday. That especially paid off in the run defense, a good sign against an AFC North opponent.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

“It was very poised,” Golden said. “It was all about problem-solving. It was never personal and when you have a bunch of guys like that — and the other thing was, it was irrespective of what was going on on the field, so it was ‘OK, are we up?’ and next series. When you have a group that can do that, and, again, we’re gonna be tested again on that this week versus Jacksonville, and we’re just got to keep having that mindset.”

Jacksonville ran for 200 yards in its 26-10 win over Carolina on Sunday with Travis Etienne accounting for 143 yards on 16 carries and a long run of 71 yards.

Hunter is a new weapon for Lawrence, and although he is playing both ways, he is mostly utilized at wide receiver. He played 42 snaps (64 percent) on offense and just six (9 percent) on defense, at cornerback, in Week 1. Hunter finished with six catches for 33 yards.

“You gotta know when he’s out there and just be aware of it,” Golden said. “… Obviously, was impressed with him (from) what I saw (at Colorado) and obviously the type of young man he is. It will be a great challenge.”

The Jaguars are led by new coach Liam Coen, who was an offensive coordinator previously with Tampa Bay in 2024 and the Rams in 2022. That change was expected to make an impact on the offense and Lawrence’s continued development.

Lawrence threw for 178 yards and one touchdown in the opener but had one interception.

“Impressed with what I saw so far against Carolina and the way they are using Trevor,” Golden said. “The run game was obviously significant for them in the game and the play-action that developed off of it. We’ll see where it goes. I have watched all of Tampa from last year in the offseason. Really impressed with Liam’s offense. It challenges you pre-snap a lot. So, we’re going to have to be really good communicators pre-snap.”

NEXT GAME