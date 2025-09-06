Bengals-Browns: Three things to know heading into Sunday’s ‘Battle of Ohio’

However, in hindsight, the opening defeat to the four-win New England Patriots, in a game they were highly favored, might have been the one most blamed for the Bengals missing out on the playoffs.

The Bengals are hoping to set the tone for a better season Sunday when they kick off the 2025 campaign at Cleveland in the “Battle of Ohio.” The Browns have won six of the past 10 games, but Cincinnati has been victorious in four of the last five.

Here are three things to know going into the AFC North rivalry game:

1. What to expect on offense

Joe Burrow has been a slow starter in his first five seasons but had a full training camp with all of his weapons and is physically in the best spot he’s been in a while. Cincinnati’s offense was one of the best in the league last year and only seems to have gotten better. Look for the Bengals to use running back Chase Brown more in passing situations, but he’s also ready to carry a full load in the ground attack.

The Browns’ defense took a huge step backward last year after coordinator Jim Schwartz led them to a No. 1 ranking in total and passing defense in 2023, but the unit still poses problems with Myles Garrett leading a formidable defensive line and Denzel Ward considered one of the best cornerbacks in the league.

Cleveland’s entire secondary is back and has good depth from veteran safeties Rayshawn Jenkins and Damontae Kazee, both acquired in free agency. No. 5 overall draft pick Mason Graham adds power at defensive tackle and Alex Wright has returned after missing all but four games last year due to a triceps injury.

“I think their corners are some of the best in the league,” Burrow said. “It’s always really hard when we go against them. And then their defensive line is obviously very disruptive, led by 95 (Garrett). But they have other guys that can get after you, too. Just watching the games from the past, it’s a muddy pocket. It’s making tight window throws in a very condensed pocket, often unnatural throwing position. So you always have to be ready for it.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

2. What to expect on defense

Cincinnati has something to prove on defense under new coordinator Al Golden, but if it doesn’t look good against a Browns offense that scored the fewest points in the league last year, the concerns that showed up in preseason could be validated.

The Bengals still struggled this preseason with tackling and gave up too many explosives – both common issues in 2024 – and Golden, Taylor and several leaders on defense all pointed to the fact they were holding back some of the scheme. Trey Hendrickson and B.J. Hill didn’t play this preseason and will help set the tone up front, but much will fall on how rookie linebacker Demetrius Knight transitions to the NFL and whether the secondary can find some consistency.

Cleveland will be starting 40-year-old quarterback Joe Flacco, who will lean on wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and tight end David Njoku while the running game no longer features Nick Chubb. Jerome Ford returns as the new No. 1 and is looking to improve in Year 4 after recording just 565 yards and three touchdowns last year, but he’ll be running behind a stout offensive line.

“They have a really experienced offensive line,” Taylor said. “… Of course they’re gonna have things that they’ve identified that they want to present as the season starts. But they’ve always had a really good running game, always one that takes great focus from the defense. That’s an element we certainly have to address.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

3. Injury concerns of note

The Bengals opened the week with a complete clean injury report, and the only blip ended up being a veteran rest day for B.J. Hill on Thursday. He was back to practice Friday, and Taylor told local reporters everyone should be good to go Sunday, outside of the two players on injured reserve, safety Daijahn Anthony and defensive end Cedric Johnson.

The Browns’ injury report was much fuller. Cleveland had a brief scare with Garrett not practicing Thursday due to a hip injury, but he also was back to work Friday and is expected to play.

Linebackers Mohamoud Diabate (quad) and Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (Achilles), defensive tackle Mike Hall (knee), cornerback Denel Ward (shoulder) and tight end Blake Whiteheart (knee) were among the players who were limited or didn’t practice Thursday. Rookie defensive tackle Mason Graham had a shoulder injury reported Thursday but practiced in full.

SUNDAY’S GAME