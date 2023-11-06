Bengals build two-touchdown halftime lead over Bills

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals got off to another fast start, as they jumped out to a 21-7 halftime lead over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night at Paycor Stadium.

For the third straight game, the Bengals scored touchdowns on their first two drives, and after allowing a touchdown on Buffalo’s first possession, the defense buckled down to give the offense a chance to build a cushion.

Drew Sample’s 22-yard touchdown reception with 1:37 left before the break allowed for a more comfortable advantage after a false start wiped out an Evan McPherson field goal earlier in the second quarter.

The Bengals are seeking a fourth straight win and their first against an AFC opponent this season. Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who needed resuscitated on the field of a Week 17 matchup at Paycor Stadium last season, was inactive.

Joe Burrow went 6-for-6 passing for 65 yards on the first drive, which ended with Irv Smith’s 7-yard touchdown reception to give the Bengals a lead, but the Bills responded with a scoring drive of their own to tie the game. Josh Allen scored on a 2-yard run as he pointed a taunting finger at safety Nick Scott on the way into the end zone.

The Bengals just kept plugging away on offense, and Joe Mixon gave them another lead on his own 2-yard touchdown run to make it 14-7 with 35 seconds left in the first quarter. The defense made sure it didn’t turn into an offensive shootout early. After both teams punted the next two drives, Cam Taylor-Britt picked off Allen for his third interception of the season to put the offense at the Bills’ 32-yard line with about nine minutes left in the half.

That’s when the Bengals started to self-implode a bit with penalties, including a delay of game, an offensive holding call and a false start on Orlando Brown Jr. as Evan McPherson attempted a 55-yard field goal that would have been good if it counted. Burrow also injured his finger on that drive but never came out of the game.

Instead of getting points off the turnover, Cincinnati had to turn to Brad Robbins for a punt, but BJ Hill’s third-down sack on Allen forced another punt for Buffalo as well, and the Bengals got the ball at the Bills’ 45-yard line with 3:29 left in the half and this time they took advantage. Sample caught a pass behind the line of scrimmage and took it to the house, diving in for just his second career touchdown.

Burrow completed 18 of 24 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. Tee Higgins led the receivers with 42 yards on three catches, while tight end Tanner Hudson added three catches for 28 yards. Ja’Marr Chase had just nine yards on three receptions.

Allen went into halftime with 120 yards on 9-of-15 passing and an interception.