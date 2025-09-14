Bengals: Joe Burrow leaves game with left toe injury, questionable to return

The Bengals were trailing 14-7, but it could have been worse without the help of two interceptions picked off by Dax Hill and Jordan Battle.

Browning came on for a second drive as Burrow exited for the locker room, needing assistance of the trainers. The Bengals settled for an Evan McPherson field goal on Browning’s first full drive.

Burrow was struggling with Jacksonville’s pass rush early in the game and was sacked twice, while completing 7 of 13 passes for 76 yards and one touchdown to Ja’Marr Chase.

The injury occurred as Burrow tried to extend a play but turned back into pressure as multiple players collapsed on him.

UPDATE (2:43 p.m.): The Bengals say Burrow injured his left toe and is questionable to return.