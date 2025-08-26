Bengals cut roster to 53 players, including Volson and Adomitis

Cincinnati terminated the contract of three vested veterans with halfback Gary Brightwell, cornerback Jalen Davis and linebacker Joe Giles-Harris now released to free agency. They are able to sign with another team or re-sign with the Bengals.

A total of 19 players were waived, perhaps most notably left guard Cordell Volson (injured) and long snapper Cal Adomitis. The others who were waived include offensive tackles Devin Cochran, Andrew Coker and Caleb Etienne (injured), defensive ends Isaiah Thomas and Raymond Johnson III, safety Jaylen Key, offensive guard Jaxson Kirkland, cornerback Bralyn Lux, wide receivers Jamoi Mayes, Jordan Moore, Kendric Pryor and Isaiah Williams, tight end Tanner McLachlan (injured), center Seth McLaughlin, halfback Kendall Milton, linebacker Maema Njongmeta and quarterback Desmond Ridder.

Safety Daijahn Anthony (hamstring) and defensive end Cedric Johnson (calf) were placed on the reserve/injured list and designated for potential return after four weeks. Tight end Erick All Jr., who faced setbacks in his second ACL surgery last season, is on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

Volson was the team’s starting left guard the past three years but lost his spot to rookie third-round draft pick Dylan Fairchild and then suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in the final week of training camp.

The decision to cut Adomitis means that undrafted rookie Will Wagner is set to be the team’s long snapper to start the season.

Adomitis, who joined Cincinnati as a college free agent in 2022 out of the University of Pittsburgh, has spent the past three seasons as the Bengals’ long snapper after beginning his rookie campaign in 2022 on the practice squad, and he has delivered zero unplayable snaps in 432 attempts through 52 career games played, including the postseason.

Wagner, a national champion at Michigan and a 2024 First-Team All-Big Ten selection, was The Athletic’s Dane Brugler’s top-ranked long-snapper in his 2025 draft guide, The Beast. Wagner played 53 games over five seasons with the Wolverines.

The Bengals are keeping just eight offensive linemen, and two surprise additions at defensive end made the team with rookie undrafted defensive tackle Howard Cross and Eric Gregory. PJ Jules perhaps was helped by Anthony’s injury, making the team as the fourth safety, and Shaka Heyward, who was on the practice squad the past two seasons, made the team at linebacker with the decision to waive Maema Njongmeta, who made the 53-man roster out of camp last year as an undrafted rookie.

All NFL players are eligible to be signed to a team’s practice squad, though players who are waived must clear waivers first. The Bengals plan to announce their practice squad of up to 16 players Wednesday.