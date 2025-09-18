Bengals’ Friday Night Stripes event comes to Badin this week

Badin High School’s first home football game Friday evening was 60 years in the making. And a standing room only crowd packed into the school’s first football game in its recently opened stadium and thousands turned out to join in to be part of Butler County prep sports history. (Photo By Michael D. Clark/Journal-News)

16 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Bengals will host an event at Badin High School on Friday before a 7 p.m. football game between the Rams and Columbus Bishop Hartley.

Friday Night Stripes, presented by Ohio Cat, “features interactive activities for fans 90 minutes before kickoff, including a football toss, Bengals giveaways and photo opportunities with Who Dey,” according to a press release.

This is one of 10 high school football games Badin will visit this season. The Bengals held the same event at Lakota West on Sept. 12 and will visit Beavercreek High School on Oct. 3.

