Bengals lead Seahawks at halftime

The defense got off to a slow start, but the Cincinnati Bengals picked up where they left off last week offensively and carried a lead into halftime.

After Seattle shredded up the defense on the opening drive, Cincinnati responded with touchdowns on its first two possessions and took a 14-10 lead into halftime Sunday at Paycor Stadium. The defense then followed suit. The Bengals are seeking to get back to .500, as a win would put them at 3-3, going into their bye next week.

The Seahawks, who are 3-1 coming off a bye last week, drove 75 yards on 11 plays to get on the board first, but the Bengals responded on both sides of the ball after that. An offside penalty on fourth-and-2 near midfield helped keep Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati offense on the field their first drive, and the Bengals took advantage, reaching the endzone on Burrow’s 5-yard pass to Tyler Boyd to tie the game with 2:22 left in the first quarter.

Burrow completed 9 of is first 11 passes on the 13-play drive, and one of the misses was a drop by Joe Mixon. He finished the half 18-of-22 passing for 143 yards and two touchdowns and he completed 15 straight passes before his first two attempts of the final drive fell incomplete.

Seattle went three-and-out on its second possession, and the Bengals dialed up a couple explosive plays to add another seven points to the board, as Ja’Marr Chase had a pair of catches totaling 54 yards at the end of the first quarter and beginning of the second to move the offense into the redzone. Rookie Andrei Iosivas capped the drive with a 3-yard touchdown reception, the first of his career.

The Seahawks added a 55-yard field goal from Jason Myers with 43 seconds left in the second quarter to cap the first-half scoring.

Geno Smith completed 13 of 17 passes for 123 yards and was sacked twice, and Walker had 46 yards rushing on 10 carries.