Bengals: Logan Wilson embraces evolving role in linebacking unit

After playing all but eight defensive snaps in the opener and 100 percent of the snaps in Week 2, Wilson started getting rotated out in the second quarter of the Week 3 lopsided loss to the Vikings.

“I’m not going to make a big deal out of it,” Wilson said Thursday. “It’s just not, it’s not my part. I’m just going to find a way to do my job to the best of my ability, whatever that is and, yeah, just go from there.”

The Bengals now are preparing to face a Denver Broncos offense that boasts the eighth-best rushing attack so far but has struggled with consistency through a 1-2 start. Second-year quarterback Bo Nix has four turnovers and averages just 178.3 passing yards per game.

Wilson plays a key role in the Bengals defense, wearing the green dot as the team’s communicator and serving as an experienced captain in a linebacker room featuring two rookies playing significant roles. Demetrius Knight Jr. is starting alongside Wilson, and fourth-round pick Barrett Carter has been the one rotating in when Wilson comes off the field.

Carter played the 18 snaps Wilson did not Sunday. Wilson told SI.com’s James Rapien after the game that it was position coach Mike Hodges’ decision, and he had told him in advance that he would be rotating.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor and defensive coordinator Al Golden chalked the rotation up to the flow of the game, though.

“I don’t ever think it’s a bad thing for a guy to take a break for a snap or two,” Taylor said Monday when asked about the benefit for Wilson. “The way that game was flowing, it was a great opportunity to get other guys in there and give them a chance. Realistically, at halftime it was 34-3.”

Golden said Carter “is getting better,” but with all the turnovers and sudden changes, it was important to sub, and Carter’s numbers increased because of the fourth quarter and how lopsided the score was by that point.

When Wilson first came out, it wasn’t after a sudden change, though. Wilson was on the field for every snap of the Vikings’ field goal drive to make it 17-0, and after the Bengals responded with a nine-play field goal drive of their own, Carter came into the game for all three of the snaps on the ensuing series that ended in a three-and-out.

According to TruMedia, Wilson played 27 of 30 snaps in the first half, then 10 of 16 snaps in the third quarter and just three of 12 snaps in the fourth quarter.

Golden said Wilson is playing up to his expectations and he remains a “big fan” of him. When asked what he’s seen from Wilson over the first three games, though, he highlighted how well he has gotten the defense lined up and commanded the unit, but didn’t share anything specific about his actual play on the field.

Wilson could point out specific plays he could have done better but felt like he’s made some good plays.

“I think there’s been plays I should have played better on,” Wilson said. “I feel like that’s just the nature of this game. They also get paid to do what they do on their side of the ball as well. And so, there’s definitely some plays I would like to have back, but that’s like any season I played football. And so just continue to try to build on those positives and lead this group.”

Wilson said he focused this past offseason on trying to get back to being healthy, after finishing 2024 on injured reserve with a knee injury, and then getting back to the level of consistency he knows he is capable.

When the Bengals drafted two new linebackers, it was the first rebuild of the position group since Wilson came into the league in 2020, but that has also impacted his performance playing next to a young guy still making the transition from the college game.

“Just understanding, like, what’s being asked on each individual play and just getting guys in position to the point where they’re not necessarily thinking or just reacting and playing,” Wilson said. “And so, some of that just takes time, you know, playing next to a guy, understanding how he sees things, where he’s going to be on certain fits, and, you know, even understand where he’s supposed to be, but sometimes they see things a little bit differently than you might see them, and that’s just about getting on the same page. And it comes over time the more you play with someone.”

Knight and Carter might be the future of the Bengals linebacker room, but Wilson still plays an important part.