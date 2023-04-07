Bengals’ Mixon again faces charges over accusations he waved a gun at a woman in January

The offense allegedly happened the day before Cincinnati took on the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs in the 2022 season.

After Mixon’s charge was dropped, CPD continued to investigate the incident. The city prosecutor’s office said at the time that the alleged victim would like to go forward with the charge if the city decided to refile it at a later date.

In a statement made in February, the Bengals said, “The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon. The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time.”

This is not Mixon’s first misdemeanor charge. When he was in college, Mixon pleaded guilty to an assault charge in 2014 for punching a woman, breaking bones in her face. He was suspended for an entire season following the assault charge.

The 26-year-old just wrapped up his sixth season in Cincinnati. He was an offensive captain for the Bengals and became the first NFL player with 150-plus yards and four or more touchdowns from scrimmage in the first half of a game since 2002 in the team’s season-changing win over the Carolina Panthers in November.

WCPO has reached out to Mixon’s attorneys for comment, but have not yet heard back.

WCPO is a news partner of Cox First Media