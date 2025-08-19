Bengals offense sharp, defense struggles again as Cincinnati beats Washington 31-17 in second preseason game

Cincinnati ended up coming away with a 31-17 win to move to 1-1 this preseason, but the slow starts on defense remain concerning for a team that struggled in that area the last two years. Although it’s still just practice games, the Bengals’ goal of starting fast in 2025 is looking like an uphill battle for the offense, with the defense showing no signs of improvement.

Through Washington’s first two drives, the Commanders averaged 17.7 yards per carry.

All the while, Cincinnati’s best defensive player remains on the sidelines and not participating in practices, as Trey Hendrickson is still awaiting a contract extension. Reports indicate the parties have agreed on the number of years and salary, but not the guarantees.

Monday’s outing for Burrow and company wasn’t as smooth as it looked in the preseason opener, but the Bengals scored on a 1-yard, fourth-and-goal run by Chase Brown the opening series, and Burrow bounced back from his first sack of the year to throw a touchdown pass the next drive to tie the game at 14.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Brown, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins all came out after one series, and Burrow ended up taking a sack for a three-and-out the second drive when he tried to go off script and seemingly caught right guard Lucas Patrick off guard doing so. That went for a 17-yard loss as he refused to give up on the play until finally three defenders were closing in on him.

Washington drove 44 yards on three plays after the punt, scoring on Jacory Croskey-Merritt’s 27-yard run to take the lead at 14-7. The Commanders had scored their first touchdown on a 12-yard scramble by Daniels after Deebo Samuels opened the drive with a 19-yard run and Chris Rodriguez Jr. added a 40-yard carry.

Burrow had a little help bouncing back from the three-and-out on his last series. A horse-collar penalty when he was about to take another sack flipped the script for the Bengals. That put them across midfield, and Burrow eventually connected with Charlie Jones for a 4-yard touchdown to end his night.

Jones has been enjoying a good camp, coming back from two offseason surgeries and trying to establish a role in the offense. He and Mitchell Tinsley, fighting for a roster spot, were two bright spots for Cincinnati on Monday.

Tinsley, who the Bengals claimed off waivers from Washington late last year, grabbed two touchdown passes from Jake Browning and finished with five catches for 73 yards. His first touchdown, for 13 yards, gave Cincinnati a 21-14 lead with 43 seconds left in the second quarter, and his second, a 21-yard reception, came just 35 seconds later to make it 28-14 going into halftime.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Barrett Carter had intercepted a pass at the Washington 35-yard line to set up Browning’s second touchdown to Tinsley. Tycen Anderson also had a pick in the second quarter but the Bengals didn’t make anything of that one.

Cincinnati’s backups on defense settled down against the Commanders’ second- and third-string offense, holding Washington to a field goal the rest of the way. Browning played until late in the fourth quarter, finishing with 159 yards and two touchdowns on 16 of 25 completions.

Desmond Ridder’s lone full drive ended in a 54-yard field goal from Evan McPherson, who is perfect through two preseason games with two field goals longer than 50 yards.

NEXT GAME

Who: Indianapolis at Cincinnati

When: 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 23

TV: ABC22, FOX19

Radio: 104.7-FM