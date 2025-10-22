Bengals: Rookie linebackers Knight, Carter continue to improve as they gain experience

Rodgers was playing his 254th career game, while linebackers Demetrius Knight and Barrett Carter and defensive end Shemar Stewart aren’t even halfway through their first season.

The stark difference in experience was evident as Pittsburgh took advantage of a lack of pass rush by the Bengals defense, missed tackles and blown coverages to build an early lead and regain the upper hand late – before Cincinnati won on a field goal with seven seconds left.

Taylor is trying to get the rookies as much experience now, hoping it pays off later, even knowing the growing pains that could mean.

“There’s a lot for these guys to learn from and they’re going to continue to ascend and learn as they accumulate reps and get to game 7 and 8 and 9 and someday they’ll get to 250, hopefully,” Taylor said. “That would be amazing. We’re going to gain a lot from them getting this experience, and they’re going to continue to get better every week. I’m really pleased with the way they approach everything, and they’re going to continue to keep learning and getting better.”

Reliance on rookies comes with risks that Taylor and defensive coordinator Al Golden are well aware of, but that didn’t stop them from making the switch from Logan Wilson to Barrett Carter at a key linebacker role over the last few games.

Wilson, a captain and long-time wearer of the “green dot” communicator signal, has taken a back seat to the fourth-round 2025 draft pick, and the Bengals now have two rookies starting at linebacker. Demetrius Knight Jr., a 25-year-old second-round draft pick began the season as a starter, serving as departed Germaine Pratt’s successor.

Carter gradually started getting more reps in Weeks 3-5 before making his first start at Green Bay and retaining that spot last week against Pittsburgh. He wore the “green dot” in college, so that was nothing new, but the middle of the defense has not looked great with a lot of rookie mistakes happening all at once.

The opportunity is one Carter said he is grateful for, though, and he’s showing glimpses of why the Bengals want to trust him in there.

“Obviously, I still have a lot to work on,” Carter said. “We as a team still have a lot to work on, but it definitely gives me confidence that they see something in me to put me out there. So, I just got to keep watching film, keep stacking days, and just keep being my best self for this team. And know at the end of the day, we’re just trying to get wins. So, whatever that looks like, wherever they put out there, that’s just the goal, to go out there and get wins. That’s just what I’m trying to bring.”

Facing the veteran Rodgers proved to be a difficult test, but now the Bengals set to meet a struggling New York Jets offense that saw quarterback Justin Fields benched amid an 0-7 start.

It’s unclear whether Fields or Tyrod Taylor will be starting; however, it’s not a bad time for Cincinnati to see what its rookies can do.

The Jets are one of the six teams scoring fewer points per game than the Bengals, averaging 18.4 points while posting a league-worst minus-9 turnover differential and the fewest passing yards per game (143.0). New York does bring a top 10 running game with 127.9 rushing yards per game, led by running back Breece Hall and Fields or Taylor, who are both capable ball carriers.

That is where Stewart, a pass rusher known to be a disruptor in the run defense, could make a difference, as he continues to progress in his return from an ankle injury last week.

New York’s problems taking care of the ball also bodes well for Cincinnati’s focus of getting turnovers.

“Our main goal right now is just getting at least two turnovers, and turnovers are like the most proven stat that leads to wins,” Carter said. “So last week, we got to get the ball back to our offense and let them do what they do (to take a lead), but we got to cage him (the quarterback), obviously, stop their run game, guard the receivers and just fly 11 hats to the football. But no, the goal right now is get at least plus-two turnovers.”

Carter said the Bengals aren’t looking at stats or records when preparing for the Jets. They always are aware of the backup quarterback any given week, so it’s no different now trying to get ready for two potential starters.

Similarly, Golden isn’t establishing different standards for his defense with three rookie starters.