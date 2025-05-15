Bengals schedule includes four primetime games, season opener is Sept. 7 at Cleveland

Cincinnati will be playing on Thanksgiving for just the second time in team history in one of those night games, traveling to Baltimore for the 8:20 p.m. game Nov. 27 on NBC. The Bengals also host Pittsburgh for a Thursday Night Football clash on Oct. 16, and they travel to play the Denver Broncos on Sept. 29 for Monday Night Football and are at Miami on Dec. 21 for Sunday Night Football.

This is the fourth straight year the Bengals are playing at Baltimore in a primetime game.

As a team expected to be a contender as long as quarterback Joe Burrow is playing, the Bengals also are in widely televised windows in three other games. In 4:25 p.m. Sunday time slots, they take on a pair of NFC North Division opponents in back-to-back weeks, at home against Detroit on Oct. 5 on FOX and at Green Bay on Oct. 12 on CBS, and they play at Buffalo on Dec. 7 on FOX.

This is the second time in three seasons the “Battle of Ohio” will bookend Cincinnati’s schedule. After opening at Cleveland, the Bengals conclude the regular season at home against the Browns in a Week 18 game to be determined on date and time. The Bengals have played their in-state rival nine previous times in a season opener.

They “Open in Orange” to kick off the home slate Sept. 14, against Jacksonville, and fans are encouraged to wear orange for the game.

Other home games are against the New York Jets on Oct. 26, the Chicago Bears on Nov. 2, the New England Patriots on Nov. 23, the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 14 and the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17. Additional away games are at Minnesota on Sept. 21 and at Pittsburgh on Nov. 16.

The bye is in Week 10.

Cincinnati’s preseason schedule also has been finalized, starting with two away games at Philadelphia on Thursday, Aug. 7 at 7:30 p.m., and at Washington on Monday, Aug. 18 at 8 p.m. The Bengals then wrap up their preseason schedule at home against Indianapolis on Saturday, Aug. 23 at 1 p.m.

The games against the Eagles and Colts both will be broadcast on the Bengals Preseason TV Network, while the Commanders matchup will be nationally televised on ESPN.

Single-game tickets for all 10 home games are on sale now at bengals.com/tickets. Season ticket waitlist deposits also are available.

CINCINNATI BENGALS 2025 SCHEDULE

(All times are Eastern. Home games are in CAPS. An asterisk [*] denotes a game subject to possible flexible scheduling.)

PRESEASON (day, date, opponent, time, TV network)

Thursday, Aug. 7, at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Bengals Preseason TV Network

Mon., Aug. 18, at Washington, 8 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Aug. 23, INDIANAPOLIS, 1 p.m., Bengals Preseason TV Network

REGULAR SEASON (day, date, opponent, time, TV network)

Sun., Sept. 7, at Cleveland, 1 p.m., FOX

Sun., Sept. 14, JACKSONVILLE, 1 p.m., CBS

Sun., Sept. 21, at Minnesota, 1 p.m., CBS

Mon., Sept. 29, at Denver, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Sun., Oct. 5, DETROIT*, 4:25 p.m., FOX

Sun., Oct. 12, at Green Bay*, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Thu., Oct. 16, PITTSBURGH, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Sun., Oct. 26, N.Y. JETS*, 1 p.m., CBS

Sun., Nov. 2, CHICAGO*, 1 p.m., CBS

Sun., Nov. 9, — BYE —

Sun., Nov. 16, at Pittsburgh*, 1 p.m., CBS

Sun., Nov. 23, NEW ENGLAND*, 1 p.m. CBS

Thu., Nov. 27, at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Sun., Dec. 7, at Buffalo*, 4:25 p.m., FOX

Sun., Dec. 14, BALTIMORE*, 1 p.m., CBS

Sun., Dec. 21, at Miami*, 8:20 p.m., NBC

(day/date TBD), ARIZONA, (time TBD), (TV network TBD)

(day/date TBD), CLEVELAND, (time TBD), (TV network TBD)