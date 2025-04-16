Bengals sign QB Woodside for third time

Classified as a fifth-year player, Woodside has appeared in 13 career regular-season games in the NFL for Tennessee in 2020 and 2021 and for Atlanta in 2022 and 2023.

Woodside, a Kentucky native and product of the University of Toledo, was with the Bengals briefly his rookie year but never made it to the regular-season before he was waived on Sept. 1, 2018. He then was picked up by the Titans but released three weeks later and ended up getting selected in the Alliance of American Football Draft, by the San Antonio Commanders, for the 2019 season.

After the AAF suspended operation, Woodside re-signed with the Titans in April 2019 and was on their practice squad until 2020 when he made six of his 11 appearances with Tennessee over the next two seasons.

The Titans waived him at the end of training camp ahead of the 2022 season and he ended up back on their practice squad until December that year when the Falcons signed him. He played one game in each of the 2022 and 2023 seasons in Atlanta.

On April 23, 2024, Woodside signed with the Bengals and remained with the team through camp before he was released and re-signed to the practice squad, where he spent the majority of the season.

Woodside is the third quarterback on the roster, behind backup Jake Browning and starter Joe Burrow.