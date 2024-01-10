Bengals’ Taylor eager to start building toward next season

The coaching staff will take advantage of the break to rest and recharge and then start plugging away with the NFL Combine scheduled for Feb. 26-March 4 in Indianapolis and free agency following March 13.

“There’s an eagerness right now, I think from all of us,” Taylor said. “Yeah, we need time off. You have to. We’ve been going full throttle for six months. … Soon it will be time to come back in and start to work on the scheme evaluation and the talent acquisition. (Director of Player Personnel) Duke (Tobin) and those guys are already full steam ahead with that part of it, and we look forward to jumping into the fray and they catch us up to speed and we’re more in the background observing. I do have an eagerness to hit the next phase of the offseason and start to get prepared for when these guys come back in the building.”

The Bengals finished the season 9-8 and just one win shy of making the playoffs. Had they beaten Pittsburgh in Week 16, they would have gotten in over the Steelers. Taylor said with the AFC North being so strong, it’s not surprising that a winning record wasn’t enough to get into the postseason.

Asked if he will take some ideas for improving his schemes while watching the playoffs, Taylor said perhaps something will jump out at him, but that’s hard to know right now. Obviously, Cincinnati wants to improve in every way possible, but one big focus this offseason is identifying more leaders the coaches can count on to step up in 2024.

Taylor wasn’t ready to plan for potential departures of veterans like Tyler Boyd and DJ Reader, who have been strong leaders in their position groups, but with the defense being so young this year, it’s clear the team is facing a period of turnover with new guys needing to provide more of a voice.

“As you look at the evolution of your team and the influx, you’re going to have a lot of first-, second-, third-year players,” Taylor said. “There’s new leadership that has to emerge from that group. That starts with me helping navigate that leadership. I talked to some of our veterans (Monday) about helping me with that and identifying guys. I do think that’s a big part of our future is making sure we have a great plan to develop the leadership and get the most out of those guys that are capable of that. That’s a great question and is big point of emphasis over the next six months.”

As for some of the changes that could occur with the roster, the Bengals have big decisions ahead with Tee Higgins, who will be looking for No. 1 receiver type of money, as well as pending free agents like Reader, who is rehabbing after surgery to repair a torn quad, Boyd and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie.

Joe Burrow said he expects Higgins back, which could mean he’s a candidate for a franchise tag, but Taylor said he has no information yet on that, and those are conversations that will continue with the front office.

“That’s what the next two months are for to get a chance to go in depth with the roster and survey the future,” Taylor said. “I’m not trying to angle this any which way. That’s what we do and that’s Duke and all of them have been working on endlessly while we’re in season. Then I get caught up to speed and have those conversations. Tee is a big part of what we’re doing and it would be hard for him to imagine not being here.”

Some changes that could be coming won’t be under the Bengals’ control. Taylor expected some of his assistants and coordinators would get opportunities for promotions elsewhere this offseason, and that already is proving to be the case.

Both the Chargers and Panthers have requested interviews with offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo was a candidate for openings last year as well. Quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher could be considered for offensive coordinator vacancies.

Otherwise, Taylor is not expecting any changes with his staff if coaches don’t leave for promotions.

“I think we have a tremendously talented coaching staff, and so I think opportunities are always going to be thrown at us, and I’ve got to get up to speed on the rules of who I would have to lose and who I wouldn’t, but I think that stuff takes shape over the next couple weeks and we’ll evaluate that as we go,” Taylor said.