Bengals: Taylor mum on unannounced extension, says he’s coaching ‘every day like it’s my last’

The Bengals announced a five-year extension for Taylor following the team’s Super Bowl season in 2021 but did not make public that another year was then added after the second straight AFC Championship appearance in 2022.

“I don’t think it really matters,” Taylor said when asked about his contract and why the Bengals wouldn’t have announced it. “I coach every day like it’s my last. I’ve been through years in 2019 and 2020 that were literally you coach every game thinking it’s your last game. I’ve seen how we responded after that in 2021 and 2022, competing for division titles and championships, so this year is no different for me. It’s going through adversity and coaching every game in this profession like it could be your last one.

“I have a lot of confidence in our staff that we’re going to get this turned around and we’re going to finish this season really strong and put together a great plan to get back to those championships that I mentioned. Very confident that we can do all that.”

The remaining years on Taylor’s contract matters when the organization evaluates what to do after a third-straight season missing the playoffs. History shows changes in the Cincinnati organization are more likely to come at the end of a contract.

As Dehner Jr. pointed out in his article Tuesday, in the final weeks of the 2017 campaign, there were rumors longtime coach Marvin Lewis was on the brink of departure following back-to-back nine-loss seasons, but owner Mike Brown and Lewis came to an agreement he would stay around for the final season of his contract.

Lewis departed after a 10-loss 2018 season, and Taylor was hired shortly thereafter. He endured two challenging seasons to start his tenure with just six wins combined in 2019 and 2020 before turning things around in the second half of 2021 to make a run to the Super Bowl and earn back-to-back AFC North titles.

Sitting at 4-10 with three games left, the best the Bengals can finish this year is 7-10.

When asked if he’s received any assurances from ownership that his job is secure, Taylor simply responded: “We just talk every week,” then, after further questioning, clarified he doesn’t talk about his contract status regularly.

“That’s not really part of our conversation, it’s just every week we’re just trying to put together a great plan to win football games and make sure our team is ready to go and make sure I’m ready to go,” Taylor said. “I know that’s of curiosity to you guys, but we’re just focused on beating the Dolphins.”

Taylor said media would have to ask front office personnel about whether his contract is re-assessed after the season every year; however, director of player personnel Duke Tobin traditionally does not speak to media until the NFL Combine and he already declined one request for an in-season interview around the trade deadline.

No one from ownership is made available during the season, either.

The Bengals already changed defensive coordinators this year, moving on from Lou Anarumo and bringing back former linebackers coach Al Golden to that top role on defense.

If there is pressure this season, Taylor hasn’t showed it in his willingness to rely on rookies in key roles. Working through development of linebackers Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter has led to struggles in the middle of the defense and notably impacted the overall performance. Both have shown progress at different points, but it hasn’t been consistently good enough. The hope is reps now will pay big dividends in the future.

Taylor seems confident there will be a future.

“Here’s what I try to do every day - make the best decisions to win the game,” Taylor said. “A lot of that is trying to strengthen your team and roster, giving opportunities to guys like that what we’ve done this season. Two-fold, if you say I’m going to do things because this could ... no I’m going to do what’s best for our team and our program to win immediately, to win long-term, so that’s every decision. If you’re worried about losing your job and that’s how you’re going to make your decisions, you’re not going to be very effective at what you do. It’s been a disappointing year and I’m not going to run from that, and the blame falls at my feet, nobody else’s truthfully. I’ve got my hands all over this thing. I haven’t done a good enough job. I understand that.

“I also have seen how this staff can respond and how these players can respond, because we’ve been through this before. This is very similar to 2020. It was very bleak and discouraging and all we did was turn around and respond with back-to-back divisional championships, which is rare to do in this division, and play for conference championships, play for Super Bowls. I feel extreme confidence that we know how to do that and get back to that, and that’s exactly what we set our mind to do.”

