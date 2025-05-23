Bengals: Taylor still searching for ways to get off to a ‘fast start’

New efforts to change that trend began this offseason and are being put into practice as the team conducts voluntary workouts, which move into Phase 3 next week with the start of Organized Team Activities.

“We talked about as a team, you know what that actually means, not just saying the term ‘fast start,’” Taylor said Tuesday in a press conference. “I won’t get into it all here. You know, some of the stuff we’ll just keep for our team meetings. But I do think you got to be specific with what our approach will be going forward, training camp, season, some things that we’ve identified that we think we can prove that in ways to, you know, start the season off on the right foot.”

Explore Five things to know about the Bengals 2025 schedule

Although Taylor didn’t initially get into specifics, he later said he plans to have starters playing in the preseason. Last year, they played one drive in the opener and that was it, but it sounds like they could see more action to make sure they are game-ready going into the season.

Taylor said he does not anticipate joint practices this preseason but did not specify why. In the past those replaced game participation for starters.

As for other changes with practice structure or different types of drills, Taylor only shared they are holding daily team meetings – something they only did certain days of the week before – and giving players a chance to present on whatever the main topic is that day. Taylor said it’s a good way for players to get to know one another, as the Bengals try to re-emphasize building team chemistry.

Safety Geno Stone said the camaraderie already is “10 times better” than when he arrived last year. Locker room renovations in 2024 took a toll on that aspect of the offseason because players were separated into different auxiliary rooms until the start of training camp. Now everyone is together for the full offseason, and the culture of the locker room was a big talking point in the draft with several high-character leaders selected.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Quarterback Joe Burrow said the team is doing more running and working harder in the weight room than past offseasons, “just doing everything you can to be more prepared.”

“But at the end of the day, we just have to go out and play better early in the year,” Burrow said. “You can come up with all these different things to try to make that happen. I think playing in preseason games will help. We haven’t had those discussions yet, but based on the little that we have, I imagine we’ll be playing more, and I think that’ll help. But we’ll see. I think at the end of the day, we just have to take some ownership and come out of the gates and execute and play better.”

Explore Bengals rookies inspire kids with flag football event in Dayton

The schedule sets up favorably for a fast start with the opener at Cleveland on Sept. 7, followed by the home opener against Jacksonville, two teams that struggled last year while winning a combined seven games. However, Cincinnati also was expected to win three of its first four games last year, with the Patriots, Commanders and Panthers all coming off poor 2023 seasons, and the Bengals managed just one win in September.

Cincinnati then faces a tough stretch in Weeks 3-7 with games at Minnesota, Denver and Green Bay and at home against Detroit and Pittsburgh. Two of those – Denver and Pittsburgh – are in primetime. The biggest challenge comes on Thanksgiving when the Bengals travel to Baltimore for a fourth straight primetime matchup with the Ravens. By then, the Bengals should be firing on all cylinders but divisional games on the road in primetime are especially tough.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

“We got some good home games, couple road primetime games,” Taylor said. “I love playing in primetime. The travel part is what gets you there on the backend of those games, you know, for the next week, so you always appreciate the more home primetime games you could get, which, for whatever reason the last couple years, hasn’t gone our way. But we’re a team that I think has embraced that environment. … I know, obviously, we’d love to host some divisional primetime games, but I think playing on Thanksgiving night in a standalone game with the whole world watching, sitting on their couch, is really exciting.

“It’s why you’re in this business, not only to win championships. You get a chance to perform in front of everybody that watches football is going to be watching those games, so I’m really excited about those things.”