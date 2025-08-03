Bengals: TE Noah Fant wanted to be part of Cincinnati’s ‘winning culture’

On Thursday, Fant signed a one-year deal worth a base of $2.75 million and a maximum value of $4.25 million. He participated in his first practice Saturday evening in front of a nice crowd of fans at Paycor Stadium.

“I think it’s just a very prolific offense for me to be in,” Fant said. “I want to win and be in a good spot, so this is the perfect place for that.”

The Seahawks released Fant on July 21, seemingly to free up cap space as the move cleared $8.91 million off the books. Fant said he wasn’t going to comment on that beyond the fact he is where he is “supposed to be and happy to be here with the Cincinnati Bengals.”

Fant, a former first-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2019, visited Cincinnati on July 23, then also made trips to weigh options with the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins. The deal with the Bengals was a no-brainer – for both parties.

Cincinnati needed a short-term replacement for tight end Erick All Jr., who last year as a rookie proved to be the complete package, and Fant can be the guy that brings a balanced presence for Joe Burrow and the offense. All, a Fairfield High grad, will miss the entire season due to complications with a second ACL tear.

“We’ll see what happens,” Fant said when asked about the role he expects to play. “Obviously, all that is earned and carved out, but I’m excited. I’m already learning the offense and all that stuff and looking forward to earning what I can out there, so I’m excited to be there.”

Fant, who spent the past three years with Seattle, finished last season with 500 yards and one touchdown on 48 catches, and he has consistently produced during his six NFL campaigns, averaging 591.4 yards per season.

Now he joins a Bengals tight end room that features Mike Gesicki, Tanner Hudson and Drew Sample. Gesicki was the latest tight end to take a one-year deal and turn it into a long-term contract, agreeing to a three-year contract extension worth $25.5 million this offseason.

Irv Smith Jr. had the same opportunity in 2023 but couldn’t capitalize due to injuries, but Hayden Hurst proved his worth during the 2022 season and cashed in on a three-year, $21.75 million deal with the Carolina Panthers the next offseason. C.J. Uzomah, who spent seven years in Cincinnati, used the Super Bowl season in 2021 to get a big raise with the New York Jets.

“That’s definitely a known thing,” Fant said. “Obviously, that’s one of the enticing things about coming here, and hopefully I’m able to do so, but first and foremost help the team win. Obviously, they have big dreams and aspirations here of winning a Super Bowl so I want to try to help do that and be a part of a good winning culture.”

Burrow loves utilizing the tight ends in the passing game, and the good ones have an easy adjustment settling into the offense.

Fant said he never knew Burrow personally and hadn’t met him before coming to Cincinnati, but “always kind of admired his game from afar.” He looks forward to working with one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

Cincinnati uses a lot of two-tight end sets with Gesicki playing more like a wide receiver or slot receiver, and last year, All gave the Bengals a versatile second option that could help in run and pass protection and catching the ball. Fant hopes he can be utilized in that same way.

“I think I’m good in the pass game, obviously, I think I’m good at stretching the field, stretching the seam, speed down the seam, but also improving as I keep going in the run game, things of that nature,” Fant said. “I think I can do it all and just continue to improve in all those aspects.”

“I’ve had a little personal success,” he added. “I think I can take that to another level, and I think I can take that to another level here, so I’m excited to work and earn that right and hopefully be a part of that winning team that goes all the way.”