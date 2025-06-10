Bengals top pick Stewart will continue hold out, says team is more interested in winning ‘arguments’ than games

Explore Bengals release linebacker Germaine Pratt after offseason trade request

The Bengals rookie defensive end and No. 17 overall draft pick did not participate in the first day of mandatory minicamp Tuesday because of a continued dispute over the language in his contract, which would allow the team to void future guarantees. He has attended practices since rookies joined the offseason workout program following the draft, but Stewart has only watched from the side.

Stewart was one of two hold-outs Tuesday. Veteran defensive end Trey Hendrickson did not show up as he continues to await a new contract he’s been seeking all offseason.

“Minicamp will be over end of the week; I assume it should be done between now and then,” Stewart said when asked at what point he might have to budge. “Hopefully I get back on the field tomorrow. That’s what I am planning to do. As for how far I will take it, it just depends. In my case, I am 100 percent right. I am not asking for anything ya’ll (the Bengals) have never done before, but in ya’ll case you just want to win arguments (more) than winning more games, in my opinion.”

Stewart is requesting that his contract language mirror those of Amarius Mims and Myles Murphy, who were the Bengals’ last two first-round picks. Mims was the No. 18 overall pick in 2024 and Murphy was selected at No. 28 in 2023.

First-round draft picks are given a four-year contract with a preset salary and a signing bonus based on draft position.

“It’s disappointing,” Stewart said. “I’m not the type of person -- I’ve never been the person to ask for more than what I deserve. I am prayerfully content with what I deserve, and I feel like you trying to implement something new to me is unfair. I feel like I’ve been nothing but fair. I’m not asking for nothing crazy. I can understand if I was asking for more on my signing bonus, which I’m not, but they trying to do all this is crazy.”

Stewart seemed to grow increasingly more frustrated as he continued to talk about his situation, noting he thought he would be on the field by now. He said it’s “very important” he is on the field by training camp, but he re-iterated he doesn’t plan to practice until he is signed.

Despite the frustration, Stewart said he hasn’t soured on the organization because they “still have a long future ahead.”

Stewart indicated the Bengals have explained why they are trying to do his contract differently than others, but said he couldn’t really share what he wants to say about that. Cincinnati drafted Stewart to help bolster the pass rush that was lacking outside of Hendrickson’s 17.5 sacks last year. Stewart had just 4.5 sacks over three seasons at Texas A&M but led his team with 39 pressures in 2024.

“It’s their contract,” Stewart said. “They can do whatever they want with it.”

“I don’t want nothing more than what I deserve,” he added. “The way you’ve been doing it, just keep it the same. I don’t care what nobody else is making. I don’t care how much money they are getting. I don’t care. Just give me what ya’ll have been giving everyone else.”

Even with Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals, Stewart said he just took what he got, and that’s what he is trying to do with his rookie contract but the Bengals “are making it very hard.”

Stewart said he doesn’t feel behind mentally but physically, “sort of.” He’s been attending meetings and studying his playbook, and when he gets free time, he goes to work out at Black Sheep Performance in Blue Ash. He would much prefer to be on the field with his new team.

“I’ve been doing this most of my whole life and all of a sudden, it’s gone over something very simple to fix, and it’s kind of disappointing,” Stewart said.