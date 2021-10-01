Bengals trailing Jaguars after dismal first half

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals got off to a slow start in prime time, and the Jacksonville Jaguars rolled to a 14-0 lead going into halftime Thursday at Paul Brown Stadium.
Only a goal-line stand in the final minute of the second quarter saved the Bengals from what would have been a miserable lead-in to the organization’s Ring of Honor ceremony at halftime. Logan Wilson and Larry Ogunjobi, who was hurt on the play, stuffed rookie No. 1 overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence short of a touchdown that would have made a comeback even more challenging.
Cincinnati gets the ball to start the second half but will need to make some drastic changes.
Evan McPherson had his first missed field goal of the season on the only good drive by the Bengals offense, and the Jaguars scored touchdowns on two of their next three possessions. The flat-footed Bengals defense especially struggled to stop the run, allowing 115 yards rushing in the first half, but a 50-yard pass from Lawrence to Laviska Shenault set Jacksonville up for a chance to extend the lead going into intermission.
Jacksonville had 270 yards of offense in the first half, including 64 yards rushing from James Robinson, who scored the first touchdown on a 6-yard run late in the first quarter. Lawrence ran for a 7-yard touchdown on a long drive with 4:50 left in the second quarter to double the lead.
Cincinnati’s offense had a couple splash plays, including a 33-yard pass from Joe Burrow to Tyler Boyd, but after Ja’Marr Chase was penalized for offensive pass interference after making a 13-yard catch on third-and-8, the Bengals ended up settling for a field goal try that McPherson missed from 43 yards.
The Bengals had just four first downs in the first half and 107 yards of offense, including just 18 in the running game. Burrow completed 8 of 12 passes for 95 yards and was sacked once.