Blakney, Holmes lead Dayton to halftime lead against Saint Joseph’s

Familiar name: Lynn Greer III, who played in 10 games last season for Dayton before transferring to Saint Joseph’s, started the first 13 games for Saint Joseph’s but did not start this game. He played 11 minutes off the bench in the first half and was booed by the student section when he entered the game.

Rotation news: For the fourth straight game, Dayton has only eight players available: seven scholarship players plus walk-on Brady Uhl, the only player who did not see action in the first half. Malachi Smith, Kobe Elvis, Richard Amaefule and walk-on Ty Locklear are on the bench in sweatsuits because of injuries.