Bowling: A celebration a half century in the making

Kelly made his tournament debut in 1974 in Indianapolis and posted an impressive 196.7 average through his first 49 championship appearances. While his competitive spirit has been a constant, there was a noticeable change as he took to the lanes last week in Baton Rouge, La. – he was bowling left-handed. The hall of fame bowler underwent reverse shoulder replacement surgery on his right shoulder in December and started bowling left-handed a few months prior, knowing he would have a lengthy hiatus otherwise.

“I was in a lot of pain, sometimes wearing two big pain patches on my shoulder when I bowled,” he said.

Kelly didn’t ease into bowling as a lefty, he dove in headfirst, competing in three leagues this season and averaging in the mid 180s in two of them. He has already bowled several 600 series including a 672 high series as a rookie left-hander.

“I’m getting closer,” he said. “My timing is pretty good, I just need some more practice. Switching hands at 73 is more than a little challenging – some people laughed at me when I told them what I was going to do – but I’m going to stay with it.”

Kelly has never been one to back down from a challenge. In fact, he embraces them. With 63 career 300 games and a high series of 843 as a right-hander, he recently added a few new items to his bowling bucket list.

“I want to shoot a 700 in this tournament (USBC Open Championships) left-handed, I have several right-handed,” he said. “And I want to get 100,000 pins.”

Kelly has already tallied more than 89,000 pins in his five decades of USBC Open Championship appearances.

“I think it will come, and I’ve got time to work at it,” he said.

Making such a major change to his game has reinvigorated the competitive 73-year-old who is also considering bowling in some upcoming PBA Regional events. Honor scores and tournament appearances, however, are not Kelly’s focus.

“I’m having fun,” he said.