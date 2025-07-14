Bowling: A new era with a familiar feel at Beaver-Vu Bowl

A focus on family has been a Beaver-Vu mainstay since Wilson became proprietor three decades ago. Bowling was a family affair, after all, as he and his father Bob also ran Pla-Mor Lanes. And Wilson, now 68, became part of the family business when he was just 16 years old.

So, when the longtime proprietor started thinking about handing over the reins of the 64-lane Beavercreek bowling center, he wanted the family feel to remain.

“The game of bowling is really changing, but we’re old school,” he said. “I wanted someone with the same mindset.”

That someone was already in the building. Levi McCoy – who, like Wilson, got his start in the bowling business at just 16 – had been the assistant general manager for the past five years. Bowling is in McCoy’s DNA as his grandparents and dad were all avid bowlers.

“As soon as I could walk, I was bowling,” McCoy said with a smile.

Health issues, later diagnosed as Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, kept McCoy from participating in contact sports. Bowling quickly became his passion. From youth leagues to high school and, later, a few seasons in the collegiate ranks, bowling was a bright spot as he worked to get back in the game after every surgery, the result of the disorder that affects connective tissue including the joints.

“I’ve had hip, spine and ankle surgery and will probably have knee surgery down the road,” he said. “But I always came back.”

The prospect of purchasing the center was a dream come true for the 34-year-old.

“I’ve always dreamed of becoming an owner, Doug knew that,” he said.

And McCoy’s business plan was music to Wilson’s ears.

“We are a tournament and a league center and above all else, we are a family, and I don’t want to lose that,” McCoy said. “Why would you change a winning formula?”

McCoy – who is quick to express his gratitude to both his mom and his wife for their support – took ownership a few weeks ago and will hit the ground running. There are 40 leagues slated for the fall season and Beaver-Vu also recently added a seventh high school team, hosting the Bellbrook Golden Eagles’ inaugural season. Wright State University teams also call the Beavercreek bowling center home.

McCoy is ready for the challenge.

“It’s very surreal,” McCoy said. “I’ve kind of been floating on cloud nine and I haven’t come down yet.”