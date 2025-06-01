Bowling: An era comes to an end at Victory Lanes

“I think I drilled Chris’ first ball,” Gross said.

Via, now 33, was about 3 years-old at the time.

“It’s definitely a full-circle moment to be coming back to where I grew up,” Via said. “Bowling has enabled me to travel to a lot of amazing places, but as the old adage goes, ‘there’s no place like home.’”

Victory Lanes has been home for Gross for decades. The 75-year-old got his start drilling balls in 1980, working in a pro shop as well as his basement before opening B&B in the early 1990s.

“I was sort of self-taught,” Gross said. “I remember drilling a ball while getting instructions over the phone.”

Much has changed since Gross got his start in the industry, but his enthusiasm hasn’t wavered.

“I love the game, and it has always been a challenge keeping up with the technology,” he said. “But the thing I’ll miss most is the people, especially the high school kids because they’ve been so nice to work with. And high school bowling has brought new life to the game.”

From rubber and plastic to urethane and resin, Gross has drilled countless bowling balls and helped thousands of bowlers get their start in the sport or improve their game. In recent years, Gross has experienced other full-circle moments drilling balls for young bowlers whose parents he had worked with when they were kids themselves.

“That’s the advantage of being in the center for the past 31 years, you know the bowlers and their game,” he said. “And, with many of them, we’ve become friends.”

Via is looking forward to returning to where it all started for the seven-time Team USA member.

“I want to make it a full experience for the bowlers,” Via said. “The lessons I’ve been able to learn, I want to pass along to our customers.”

It will be a family affair as Via’s dad, Craig, will be the shop manager.

“It all makes sense,” Via said. “He’s a people person, so he’ll love it.”

Before the new drill press and ball spinner get delivered, Via will take to the lanes at the USBC Open Championships in Baton Rouge. And there will be a small retirement celebration for Gross on Sunday, June 8 at Victory Lanes.