Bowling: Bowler of the Year times two for Lori Reasoner

The Fairborn bowler earned top billing on both the Greater Dayton United States Bowling Congress women’s and senior women’s all-city teams as Bowler of the Year. It marked Reasoner’s 22nd appearance on the GDUSBC All-City Team and fifth women’s Bowler of the Year title. Reasoner also has the distinction of being the only Senior Women’s Bowler of the Year since the award was established in 2024.

“I attribute a lot of it to last summer (2024) and all the practicing I did,” she said. “I’m a firm believer that the more work you put in, the results will come.”

The results were plentiful including women’s city doubles and team wins and senior open doubles and all-events titles. Reasoner also claimed the coveted Angie Kreitzer Memorial Queens Tournament title for a third time. Her success wasn’t limited to local events as she also claimed both the International Golden Ladies Classic and Grand Champion titles in Las Vegas.

Even after decades on the lanes, Reasoner remains a student of the game.

“I’m always thinking ‘what can I do better,’” she said. “There are always things I can work on. And I try to take a lot of time to educate myself on equipment and lane conditions.”

Fresh off her “best year ever,” Reasoner is prepared for some challenges – at least early in the season – after undergoing knee replacement surgery in mid-May.

“I put it off for two-and-a-half years, it was uncomfortable, but you push through it,” Reasoner said. “There is still some swelling, but I’m pain free and ready for this new adventure.”

Her time off the lanes, while only a few months, felt much longer.

“I’m super excited to get on the lanes,” she said just hours before her first night of league bowling this week. “I’ve been crying for it.”

The bowler of the year, however, is prepared to be patient.

“I’m not where I want to be right now, but I know it will come,” she said. “My next goal is to get my timing worked out for the Queens by the end of October.”

And while being bowler of the year is nothing new, the gratitude grows with each passing year.

“As you get older you never know when the next win will come but, no matter what I’m still going to shoot for the stars.”

GDUSBC Women’s All-City Team

(Points in parentheses)

First Team – Lori Reasoner, Bowler of the Year (118), Andrea Behr (86), Angel West (76), Shannon Pluhowsky (74), Megan Duff (53).

Second Team – Stephanie Burkhardt (49), Ann Coleman (41), Lindsey Furnas (41), Angie Barnett (39), Micki Sumner (32).

GDUSBC Senior Women’s All-City Team

(Points in parentheses)

Lori Reasoner, Bowler of the Year (150), Ann Coleman (52), Kari Graham (43), Mandy Wilson (28), Linda Borns (16)