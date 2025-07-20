Bowling: Busy Northmont graduate earns Greater Dayton USBC scholarship

That “go-go-go” attitude has not gone unnoticed. Hoff, a 2025 Northmont High School graduate, recently received the Greater Dayton United States Bowling Congress Kurt Gostel Senior Scholarship. The award – named in honor of the longtime local bowling coach – is presented annually to graduating seniors who contribute to the community and excel in the classroom as well as on the lanes.

Hoff was successful on all fronts.

“Apart from her unquestionable athletic abilities, what truly sets Kaylie apart is her academic commitment,” Northmont bowling coach Brian Beighley said. “Kaylie’s ability to balance rigorous academics and demanding sports schedules speaks volumes about her time management skills and dedication.”

Hoff graduated with a 4.0 GPA while managing a course load packed with AP and honors classes. The scholar athlete honoree earned a place on the Northmont honor roll every year and also spent time as a peer tutor helping others.

The 18-year-old also played the violin for the past seven years and was a member of the school’s chamber orchestra since her freshman year.

“From the first day of class she was an upper-level musician,” Northmont orchestra director Ryan Chatterton said. “She also went above and beyond by volunteering for extra orchestra performances and doing instrument fittings for younger students.”

Service was a priority for Hoff throughout high school. From making handmade Christmas cards for young patients at Dayton Children’s Hospital to volunteering in the preschool classroom at her church to making food for families staying at the Ronald McDonald House, Hoff

“I’ve always wanted to work in pediatrics, and I know if I was lying in a hospital bed, especially over the holidays, I think getting a card would help raise my spirits,” she said.

For all her success academically and artistically, bowling has always taken center stage. Hoff has been on the lanes for as long as she can remember.

“I got my first ball when I was 6,” she said.

Her bowling resume includes a sectional championship and district runner-up finish as well as the GWOC Bowler of the Year. The state qualifier closed out her senior season with a 206 average and has a 289 high game to her credit. Hoff also won the Midwest USA Eliminator, 45th JTBA Kick-Off Tournament and the Blue & Gold Challenge. She will join the collegiate ranks in the fall as a member of the Wright State University bowling team while majoring in nursing.

While her bowling accomplishments are extensive, accolades are not what has kept her on the lanes since she was a toddler.

“Growing up, the people I was surrounded by were the kind of people who would cheer me on if I knocked down five pins,” she said. “I knew I always had a big village behind me.

“And my high school team was always so cohesive and fun. The people are the best thing about this sport.”