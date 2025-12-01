Bowling: Butler grad scores big at Rochester Christian

“I did not expect any of this to happen,” Malott said. “Bowling in college is tough, the conditions are definitely more challenging than high school. I think I matched up with the pattern well and really locked in – even if I threw a little off, I seemed to get lucky.”

The Vandalia bowler who, admittedly, was a bit nervous about moving up to the collegiate ranks, is one of only two freshmen who earned a spot on the Warriors varsity squad.

“I didn’t know what to expect,” she said. “But I love competing, I love the adrenaline and everyone on the team has been so supportive.”

Butler coach Mark Seelbaugh never had a doubt that Malott would thrive at the collegiate level.

“Sage is an incredibly hard worker and a totally committed bowler,” Seelbaugh said. “She has the drive and the talent so, as she builds on her experience, it’s only natural she would continue to grow.”

Her Aviators bowling experience gave Malott, 18, a solid foundation, especially after her team claimed the Division I state title last season.

“That definitely gave me a confidence boost,” she said. “And coming from Ohio, especially Dayton, is also helpful because there are such strong bowlers here. I know I’m ready to compete against the best bowlers.”

Kickoff Tournament: Local high school bowlers kicked off the season with strong performances at the Division I State Kickoff Tournament at HP Lanes in Columbus.

Mason Parker, Centerville (701), Drew Parker, Miamisburg (688) and Cooper Stacy, Kenton Ridge (661) qualified to the boys’ all-tournament team. Stacy and the Kenton Ridge Cougars finished second as a team to Gahanna Lincoln.

Troy junior Baylie Massingill won the overall girls individual title with a 660 series. Gracie Hood, of Bellefontaine (574) and Libby Burghardt, Troy (555) also qualified to the all-tournament team.