Bowling: Capri Lanes takes a summer break

Summer is typically a slower time for bowling centers with fewer leagues and tournaments. And nicer weather frequently entices people to swap out their bowling shoes for flip-flops so fewer open bowlers as well. So – much like local school children – Capri Lanes is on summer break.

And the Dayton bowling mainstay, at 2727 S. Dixie Drive, might soon be starting a new chapter as Fertel confirms that the 24-lane center is on the market and has been for some time with a tentative price tag of $1.5 million.

With 11 active leagues and a full house four days a week – along with a restaurant, bar and pro shop – the center, which first opened its doors in 1960, is frequently abuzz. According to Fertel, the center brought in about $1.2 million in revenue last year.

Fertel, who took over the center in 2021, is the first to admit the past year was difficult, personally and professionally. After the unexpected death of his younger brother in 2024, Fertel struggled.

“Last year wasn’t the best year for me or the business,” he said. “At the time, I was handling the day-to-day operations by myself and I kind of checked out for a while after my little brother died.”

Fertel, 25, was a newcomer to the business when he took over the family-owned center in 2021. He oversaw a major renovation the following year that included the addition of new masking units, deck lighting and a state-of-the-art scoring system. The improvements were made with the bowlers in mind as an investment in the center and the future.

“If there is one thing we do right, it’s the leagues,” Fertel said. “We pride ourselves on making it a good experience.”

While the lanes will be silent, summer break will be a time for work to be done on the roof and repairs made to the parking lot. Fertel also plans to work on staffing for the fall season.

“I’m looking at hiring a general manager or managers to help me,” he said. “I went to college for accounting so I like numbers, and I can do that. But how to manage people – no class in college could prepare me for that.”

If the right buyer comes along, Fertel will likely pack his bags and head back to Arkansas to live closer to family but, in the meantime, he remains committed to Capri.

“I love people, and, in this job, I’ve met lots of interesting people,” he said. “And I really enjoy this community.”