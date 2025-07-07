Bowling: Carter builds championship resume with state USBC win

Just over a decade later, Carter is collecting hardware once again, earning two Greater Dayton USBC city team titles in the past two seasons and, more recently, claimed the singles scratch title at the Ohio State USBC Open Championships at Riviera Lanes in Akron. Carter posted a 256-279-280 – 815, the only 800 series rolled during the 10-week state tournament. Chillicothe bowler Dallas Johnson placed second with 786.

“Scores were pretty low across the board,” Carter said. “The lanes were very challenging.”

So challenging that the eventual singles champion opened state doubles play with a 156 game.

“I was on the completely wrong part of the lane,” he said.

A ball change and moving 10 boards to the left did the trick as his second game was a 248. Carter made one more ball change just before he began the singles event and he was on the mark the rest of the day.

“It felt great to get this win,” he said. “Kind of like a blast from the past from when I was in high school. “It’s definitely a good resume builder for my adult career.”

At 33 years old, Carter continues to build his bowling resume that already includes 40 300 games and now 17 800 series.

“This one (state) wasn’t the highest score, but it’s definitely the most memorable,” he said. “Especially because it was the only one in the tournament.”

Carter will next compete in the Louisville Derby Tournament next week.

Dayton doubles dominance: Miami Valley bowlers didn’t snag a state doubles title this year, but Greater Dayton USBC members claimed six of the top nine places in the scratch doubles event. Tony and JT Cherpeski were the top local placers in third (1,374) and James Luneke and Dean Reynolds were close behind with 1,353 for a fifth-place finish.