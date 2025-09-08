Bowling: Graham celebrates surprise senior recognition

The Greater Dayton United States Bowling Congress All-City Team and Bowler of the Year are determined by a point system that takes into account high scores and averages as well as tournament finishes throughout the season. Graham edged out Rick Borns by two pins for the top spot. He also made the GDUSBC men’s All-City squad second team.

Graham, 59, posted a high average just shy of 230 during the 2024-25 season and finished near the top 10 in the USBC Open Championships in singles. Locally, he and Brian Kretzer finished in the top three in the city senior doubles tournament.

“That’s pretty much been a constant for me, occasionally I win, but more often than not, I’m in the mix,” he said.

Graham’s consistency has propelled him to 12 appearances on the men’s All-City team including bowler of the year in 2020. This marked his first Senior Bowler of the Year title and fifth time on the senior all-city squad.

While the honor is one the Kettering bowler appreciates, he is more excited to be a kid again very soon. Graham is just days away from becoming a youngster in the PBA60 ranks.

“I’m planning to bowl every stop I can next year,” he said with a smile. “I want to get in as many as I can while I’m a ‘kid.’”

Graham made the most of his first season in his 50s earning the 2016 PBA50 Rookie of the Year title. The state and local hall of famer has one national and two regional PBA50 titles to his credit along with five PBA regional titles and the National Regional Players Invitational title.

A stroke in 2022 slowed him down but not for long as Graham was back on the lanes just a few months later. But the veteran bowler is realistic about his longevity on the lanes.

“I don’t recover nearly as fast as I used to,” he said.

And he remains his own toughest critic.

“I’m hard on myself,” he said. “If I lose by one pin or 10 pins, I analyze it and I can always calculate where I could have made up a pin or two.”

For now, the Senior Bowler of the Year shows no signs of slowing down as he is competing in tournaments every weekend in September and will compete in his first 60+ tournament in November in Las Vegas.

“I just enjoy bowling, especially the people, and I want to do everything I can while I can.”

Greater Dayton USBC Senior All-City Team

(Points in parentheses)