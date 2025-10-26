Bowling Green vs. Dayton: What to know about Monday’s exhibition game

“The Kobe 6 or the Kobe 5,” guard Bryce Heard said.

“What’s your favorite thing about fall?”

“My favorite thing about fall is the colors outside,” forward Amaël L’Etang said. “Everything is orange and beautiful.”

“What’s your go-to app on your phone?”

“Got to be Tik-Tok,” freshman forward Damon Friery said.

The various videos featured most players on the 15-man roster answering each question. Even these small glimpses of the players can help shed light on a team with eight newcomers and nobody who has been with the program more than three seasons.

Of course, fans will make most of their judgements about the Flyers based on what they see on the court. They liked what they saw in a 78-62 exhibition game victory against Penn State on Oct. 19, and they get another chance to see the team at 7 p.m. Monday when the Flyers play Bowling Green in their second and final exhibition game before the Nov. 3 season opener against Canisius.

Credit: David Jablonski Credit: David Jablonski

Here are five things to know about the game:

1: How to watch: The game will not be televised or streamed but will be broadcast on WHIO Radio. 2: MAC opponent: Dayton last played Bowling Green on Dec. 9, 2014, winning 56-52 at UD Arena. That was the first matchup since 1971. Although this game won’t count for the streak, Dayton has won 16 straight games against Mid-American Conference teams. 3: Scouting report: Bowling Green was picked to finish seventh out of 13 teams in the MAC preseason poll.

Bowling Green finished 14-18 in an injury-plagued 2024-25 season after posting a 20-14 record in coach Todd Simon’s first season.

Bowling Green’s top player is 6-foot-2 senior guard Javontae Campbell, who averaged 14.9 points last season.

The Falcons have 10 newcomers, including transfers from Florida State and Colorado.

4: First exhibition game: Bowling Green lost 75-66 at Michigan State on Thursday. The game was tied with 10 minutes to play. Sam Towns, a 6-9 fifth-year forward, had 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Falcons. He played at Springfield High School before transferring to Pickerington Central his senior year.

Campbell had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Credit: David Jablonski Credit: David Jablonski

Josiah Shackelford, a 6-4 guard who played at Division II Flagler College last season, scored 14.

5: Famous guest: Dayton basketball great Jim Paxson is expected to attend the game. It will be the first time he has seen the team play in person since he was named senior advisor for basketball operations earlier this month.

Dayton coach Anthony Grant talked about Paxson after the game against Penn State.

“We’ve had some really good conversations over the years,” Grant said. “I remember when I was a player here, Jim used to come and play, and he was a heck of a player back in the day. I’ve always had great respect for him, and he was willing to come back and help us figure out this new landscape around NIL and revenue sharing. He spent so many years in the NBA in a similar role in terms of his jobs as a GM. We want to try to take advantage of anything that we can to help put us in a good position to continue to move forward as a program.”